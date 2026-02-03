'Stick With Me Honey And I'll Have You Farting Through Silk' celebrates laughter, love, and a life well lived

A bold, hilarious true story drawn from one man's real adventures across Michigan and beyond

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Furest Jr. captures the raw humor, near-misses, and hard-earned wisdom of a life lived boldly in "Stick With Me Honey And I'll Have You Farting Through Silk: A Story Of Love, Laughter, Friendships, Excitement And Stupidity" (published by Trafford Publishing). Spanning childhood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, decades-long friendships, marriage, career reinvention, and countless outdoor adventures, this memoir is a vivid portrait of mid-20th-century American life told with unapologetic candor and heart.

Stick With Me Honey And I’ll Have You Farting Through Silk: A Story Of Love, Laughter, Friendships, Excitement And Stupidity

Structured as a series of true-life stories, the book blends laugh-out-loud moments with sobering reflections — ranging from reckless boyhood experiments and hunting escapades to career-defining decisions and enduring friendships. While deeply personal, the stories are intended to entertain rather than instruct. Furest says he did not write the book to make a social statement, but simply to share stories with friends and readers who appreciate humor grounded in real experience.

"Funny things that happened to me on the road of life," the author states. "I want readers to laugh and enjoy my stories. It is about love, laughter, embarrassment and stupidity. There is no other book like it, this is my personal life story."

With its provocative title, illustrated storytelling, and unapologetic voice, "Stick With Me Honey And I'll Have You Farting Through Silk" is a reminder that the best stories are the ones lived fully — and laughed at later. Visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/859189-stick-with-me-honey-and-ill-have-you-farting-through-silk to get a copy.

About the Author

William Furest Jr. is 88 years old and has been married for nearly 64 years. He is the father of three sons and has spent nearly 58 years in the life insurance industry, where he built a successful three-generation business. "Stick With Me Honey And I'll Have You Farting Through Silk" is his first book and reflects a lifetime of personal experience, told with humor, honesty and gratitude.

