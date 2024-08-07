STIIIZY and Outside Lands Launch Exclusive Cannabis Collaboration for First-Ever Limited Edition Co-Branded Festival Product Line

Products To Be Sold On-Site At STIIIZY's Grass Lands Activation And In Select Bay Area STIIIZY Retail Stores

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, the leading lifestyle brand in cannabis, together with Outside Lands, the Bay Area's globally renowned festival, has launched an exclusive collaboration for Outside Lands 2024.

The collaboration marks STIIIZY's first-ever Outside Lands co-branded limited-edition cannabis products, which includes:

Purple Punch (Indica) 40's Preroll Multipack - 2.5G 5 Pack

Magic Melon ( Sativa) All in One THC Pen - 1G

in One THC Pen - 1G Blue Raspberry Blast (Indica) Stiiizy Edibles - 50MG 5 Pack

STIIIZY x Outside Lands exclusive products will be sold on-site at STIIIZY's Grass Lands activation and in select Bay Area STIIIZY retail locations, including: Union Square, Mission, Park Merced, Oakland and Alameda – on sale starting Friday, August 9 until supplies last (product availability may vary). Visit STIIIZY.com to check out more information once this limited-edition product line becomes available.

Festival-goers can also stop by STIIIZY's immersive weed cultivation experience at Grass Lands which will feature a 30-foot cannabis grow cultivation replica, complete with 60 life-like cannabis plants, 8 LED grow lamps and real equipment from STIIIZY's indoor cultivation.

"We're proud to announce our partnership with Outside Lands, dropping limited time only products to the public for the first time in our company's history. Customers and fans can find it at Northern California STIIIZY retailers, or festival goers can visit us at our grow activation onsite during the festival," said Brian Kim, Director of Marketing at STIIIZY.

Returning for its Sweet 16, Outside Lands celebrates the finest music, food, art and cannabis in Golden Gate Park on August 9-11. Grass Lands presented by Embarc is Outside Lands' groundbreaking cannabis experience located in 'SoPo' (South of the Polo Field). Returning for its sixth year, Grass Lands is designed to bring California's best cannabis marketplace to life and highlight innovations and culture in the cannabis industry. Grass Lands is the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and serves as a way of celebrating, educating, and integrating cannabis products into our daily lives. Available to festival attendees 21+ in age, the highly anticipated space will once again feature the return of sales and consumption of cannabis at the festival.

Visit here for more on Grass Lands, and be sure to follow @OLGrassLands on Instagram for a closer look at the 2024 experience.

For more information, please visit: www.stiiizy.com and www.sfoutsidelands.com .

Click HERE to download hi-res images.

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY 's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 1,700 employees serving over 20,000 customers daily, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include seven cultivation facilities, five manufacturing facilities, four distribution facilities, 34 retail stores in California, and three retail stores in Michigan.

