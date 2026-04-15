STIIIZY MAXIMIZES RETAIL FOOTPRINT AHEAD OF 4/20

America's best-selling cannabis brand expands to 65 stores across California and Michigan

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, the leading U.S. cannabis brand, today announced the latest milestone in its ongoing retail expansion, now at 65 stores nationwide, including 62 locations in California and three in Michigan.

Recent openings across California include Sacramento, National City, and Covina, with additional locations in Lake Elsinore and Concord expected in the coming months. The company is also integrating 12 Gold Flora locations, further expanding its retail footprint.

Momentum peaks just ahead of 4/20, the highest-volume sales day of the year, positioning STIIIZY to capture increased consumer demand. California remains the largest legal cannabis market in America, generating more than $300 million in sales each month.

"Our scale allows us to meet customers wherever they are, especially at a moment like 4/20 when demand peaks," said Tak Sato, president of STIIIZY. "We've built a system where product, pricing, and experience are aligned. That consistency is what keeps customers coming back."

Each location follows standardized protocols, ensuring a uniform experience across markets. Stores are designed to serve both new and experienced consumers, with clear product education, intuitive layouts, and strong visual merchandising.

"The recent Gold Flora acquisition reinforces our strategy to expand access while enhancing the customer experience," added Tak Sato. "We're continuing to invest in retail as a key growth driver and expect to add at least five more stores by the end of the year."

As the cannabis landscape evolves, STIIIZY's vertically integrated model, operational discipline, and brand recognition position the company for continued growth.

About STIIIZY:

STIIIZY's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 1,700 employees serving over 20,000 customers every day, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top-selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include 62 retail stores in California and three retail stores in Michigan. For more information on STIIIZY, visit Stiiizy.com.

Media Contact

DKC for STIIIZY

[email protected]

SOURCE STIIIZY