StimLabs® and Geistlich Expand Their Partnership with a New Product Anticipated Q2 2026

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, a leading regenerative medicine company, announces an expanded partnership with Geistlich, a global leader in the field of regenerative medicine. The partnership began in 2024 with an exclusive national distribution agreement to commercialize an innovative wound care product line, beginning with the advanced wound matrix, Derma-Gide®. This expanded partnership encompasses the collaborative efforts of Geistlich's scientific development and StimLabs' commercial expertise on a novel wound care product expected to launch in Q2 2026.

"Geistlich has continued to demonstrate their skill in innovation and commitment to quality, which are core values at StimLabs," said John Daniel, Founder and CEO of StimLabs, "We look forward to working with them to bring another unique solution to our patients and providers." While executing the agreement to embark on this next phase of the partnership, Tom Dion, StimLabs EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, remarked "This partnership is just beginning, and I look forward to the continued success of it."

"At Geistlich, our mission is to restore quality of life through regenerative solutions. We believe in combining scientific excellence with clinical trust to deliver innovations that truly make a difference for patients worldwide," said Diego Gabathuler, CEO of Geistlich.

Building on the solid foundations of both companies, David Wemans, VP Regenerative Technologies at Geistlich, emphasizes: "By leveraging our research innovation with StimLabs' commercial strength, this partnership is poised to set new standards in regenerative medicine."

About StimLabs

StimLabs is a pioneer in advancing the state of regenerative medicine, with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

About Geistlich

With 175 years of regenerative expertise, Geistlich is a global leader in the field of regenerative medicine. The company is committed to high quality Swiss manufacturing, providing comprehensive support to clinicians in the field of regenerative medicine through scientific research, innovative developments as well as educational programs. Geistlich is a Swiss family-owned company with tradition since 1851. With 15 affiliates and 60 distributors, the company reaches around 90 markets and employs over 800 people.

Media Contact:

StimLabs Media Relations

[email protected]

470-616-0958

www.stimlabs.com

SOURCE StimLabs