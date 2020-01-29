StimLabs Announces Launch of New Product: Corplex™

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, a leader in regenerative technologies and products that are revolutionizing patient care, today announced the launch of Corplex, the first of two umbilical cord derived products launching this year.

Corplex, a dehydrated human umbilical cord tissue, is offered in a sheet format as a wound covering or barrier membrane over acute and chronic wounds. The Corplex allograft is designed to retain both the epithelial layer and the hyaluronan-rich Wharton's Jelly, heavily concentrated in extracellular matrix components such as glycosaminoglycans and collagen.1,2 The preservation of these structural components provides a robust matrix and protective barrier during wound remodeling.

Part of StimLabs' long-term ambitions are to create solutions to the more precise needs of each wound. Traditionally, StimLabs has used Revita, the first full thickness amniotic tissue allograft, for various acute and chronic wound cases. Corplex provides an alternative option for acute and chronic wounds where a thicker, more hydrophilic product is warranted.

"Since StimLabs' inception, it's been our promise to deliver more targeted approaches to influence healing through accessibility, ease of use, and effectiveness, to ultimately improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Sarah Griffiths, Vice President of Research and Development. "We've worked diligently to ensure these patent-pending processes and products are another step towards that aspiration. We're excited to continue pushing our product portfolio boundaries to more effectively meet the needs of both patients and providers."

Corplex is the first of two new umbilical cord-derived products launching in early 2020.

About Corplex

Corplex™ is a dehydrated human umbilical cord tissue allograft designed to be used as a wound covering for acute and chronic wounds. Corplex™ is processed using the patent-pending Clearify™ process, carefully retaining both the epithelial layer and the Wharton's Jelly of the umbilical cord tissue, while effectively cleaning and terminally sterilizing the graft. This proprietary processing approach maximizes the retention of key extracellular matrix components, including collagens, glycosaminoglycans, and proteoglycans that provide a robust matrix and protective barrier. Corplex is shelf-stable for up to 5 years and offered in 15 mm, 2x2 cm, 2x3 cm, and 3x5 cm sheet sizes.

Corplex is donated human tissue regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a human cell, tissue, or cellular or tissue-based product (HCT/P) under Section 361 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act. Corplex allografts are aseptically processed and terminally sterilized according to FDA current Good Tissue Practice requirements and the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) Standards for Tissue Banking (14th ed.). StimLabs is registered with the FDA as a Tissue Establishment, is accredited by the AATB, and meets all state and federal requirements for processing and distributing human tissue.

About StimLabs

StimLabs, LLC, was founded in 2015 with a desire to advance the state of regenerative medicine. Within a year of its inception, StimLabs built and certified an ISO Class 7 clean room facility, conceptualized and launched a suite of placental-derived products, developed an extensive product pipeline across a range of clinical applications, and established a portfolio of intellectual property. StimLabs' portfolio of products includes Ascent™, dehydrated cells and cellular components retained from amniotic fluid in an injectable format, Revita®, an intact human placental membrane allograft that preserves all layers of the native tissue in a shelf-stable format, and Corplex™, a dehydrated human umbilical cord tissue allograft. These innovative products apply to a wide range of clinical applications and provide a foundation on which StimLabs is developing new regenerative technologies at the intersection of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and tissue transplants. For more information, visit www.stimlabs.com .

