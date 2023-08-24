Stimlabs® LLC Announces Launch of Relese® - A Uniquely Fenestrated Allograft for Chronic and Acute Wounds

News provided by

StimLabs

24 Aug, 2023, 08:32 ET

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stimlabs LLC, ("StimLabs"), a leader in regenerative medicine, announced the launch of Relese, a fenestrated dehydrated complete human placental membrane (dCHPM) allograft for chronic and acute wounds.

Continue Reading
StimLabs
StimLabs

As the latest solution in StimLabs' growing suite of dCHPM allografts, Relese provides a selective barrier with channels that allow wound fluid to drain while also protecting the wound from the surrounding environment. Relese offers a thicker, specialized allograft with excellent handling characteristics, making it ideal for various clinical applications. 

StimLabs' dCHPM portfolio philosophy has always been to protect and retain the valuable structures and components found in birth tissues.  Most placental membrane-based products are processed by delaminating and removing one or more layers of the native tissue. These processing techniques can compromise tissue integrity and the preservation of key components.1 Through StimLabs' patented Clearify™ technology, Relese retains all three layers of the native tissue, key proteins, growth factors, and other components while never delaminating the membrane.

"Our team of scientists, researchers, and industry experts has developed a high-quality allograft while addressing specific patient needs. We are confident clinicians will see the impact Relese can have on patients suffering from highly exudating chronic and acute wounds," says John Daniel, StimLabs' Founder and CEO. With the introduction of Relese, StimLabs aims to extend its reach to more patients in need of a unique placental membrane-derived solution.

About StimLabs
Stimlabs LLC was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance the state of regenerative medicine. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care through innovation and personalized solutions. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical needs and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

For more information about Relese and its reimbursement, please visit www.stimlabs.com.

  1. Roy, A., & Griffiths, S. (2020). Intermediate layer contribution in placental membrane allografts. Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, 14(8), 1126–1135. https://doi.org/10.1002/term.3086

    Patents: http://www.stimlabs.com/patents © Stimlabs® LLC; STIMLABS, CLEARIFY, RELESE are trademarks of Stimlabs LLC. 1225 Northmeadow Parkway, Suite 104, Roswell, GA 30076

    MKTG23-034 Rev 01

Media Contact:
Shelby Kenney
470-616-0958
[email protected]

SOURCE StimLabs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.