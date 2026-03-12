STINGRAY CHEVROLET IN PLANT CITY PRESENTS CORVETTE Z06 TO RAFFLE WINNER AND REVEALS FUNDS RAISED FOR UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY

PLANT CITY, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stingray Chevrolet, a leading Chevrolet dealership in Plant City, Florida, will host a special presentation celebrating the conclusion of the 17th Annual Stingray Chevrolet New Vehicle Raffle on March 26, 2026, at 2 p.m. This event will recognize media partners, present a check to Unity in the Community reflecting all funds raised, and officially deliver a brand-new 2026 Corvette Z06 to this year's raffle winner, Ira Rosenberg.

The raffle was held in partnership with the Florida Strawberry Festival and benefits Unity in the Community, Inc., a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and individuals throughout the Plant City area. Thousands of $5 raffle tickets were sold during the Florida Strawberry Festival and at Stingray Chevrolet leading up to the drawing.

The March 26 presentation will include recognition of each media partner with a commemorative plaque, a giant check reveal to Unity in the Community reflecting the total funds raised, and the official vehicle presentation to Ira Rosenberg, a local Florida resident who purchased the winning ticket at Stingray Chevrolet. Rosenberg will receive the keys to his new 2026 Corvette Z06 1LZ coupe in front of the vehicle for a media photo opportunity.

"This is exactly what this raffle is all about," said Joel Rogers, Dealer Principal of Stingray Chevrolet. "A local community member, supporting a great cause, walking away with the best Corvette we've ever raffled. It doesn't get better than that."

The Stingray Chevrolet raffle has become a long-standing community tradition connected to the Florida Strawberry Festival, raising significant funds each year to support Unity in the Community and its programs serving Plant City residents. For more information or media inquiries, please contact Seth Wilson at [email protected]

SOURCE Stingray Chevrolet Plant City