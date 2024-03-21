Stir, The Leading Dating App For Single Parents, Joins Forces With Therabody To Combat Single Parent Back Pain

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in recognition of National Single Parent Day, dating app Stir is teaming up with Therabody , the wellness technology leaders behind the Theragun percussive massage device, to provide single parents with much-needed relief from back pain - with tools, tips, support and encouragement to "get back out there".

There are more than 20 million single parents in the U.S., and studies show that single parents are significantly more likely to suffer from back pain and back injuries than non-single parents*.

The partnership includes an exclusive Therabody product discount for Stir members, and educational video content from Dr. Alex VanDerschelden. Dr. Alex has tips for daily stretches that single parents can try at home.

"This Single Parents Day, we want to help our community get back out there. As many parents know, it's hard to feel your best self when your back is hurting ," said Jennifer Spector, VP of Brand at Stir. "Single Parents are doing double duty by taking on the full load of lifting kids, folding strollers, carrying armfuls of toys, and many other tasks that can really take a toll. This partnership with Therabody is paving the way for less pain and more pleasure. Stir has your back (no matter how you throw it out!)"

The partnership, which kicks off today on National Single Parent Day, includes an exclusive Therabody product discount for Stir members*, and educational video content from Dr. Alex VanDerschelden , a skilled chiropractic professional and social media sensation.

When it comes to single-parent back woes, Dr. Alex has some tips for daily stretches:

(1) • Open up your lower back: Cross one leg over the other while seated with your back in a neutral position. Do each side for about 10-15 seconds and repeat for 3-5 sets. For bonus points, use the Theragun Sense on the muscle you're working (your glute on the side of your body with the leg crossing over). You could try this at work, sitting at the table with your kids eating a meal or watching an arts and crafts project.

(2) • The Cobra Stretch: Lying on the ground, lift your upper body up off the ground so that your head and chest are pulling back in the same motion a Cobra snake would make. This is easy for parents who are playing on the ground with their kids using toys, building blocks, etc. Perform this stretch 10-15 seconds and repeat for 3-5 sets to get a great back stretch in daily.

"The workout called parenting" can take a toll on the body; doubly so for single parents," said John Solomon, CMO of Therabody, Inc. "We're glad to be able to offer The Stir members some great ways to relieve back pain, improve circulation and ease soreness with Theragun Sense."

In addition to the partnership, Stir is also launching "massage mode" that turns your Stir App into a massage device to support back health while dating. Single parents can chat, flirt, and make plans for a date IRL with Stir's calendar feature, all while tending to their aches and pains.

A collaborative spot on the partnership can be found HERE

About Stir

Stir is the leading dating app for the 20M single parents in the US that are oftentimes underserved on mainstream dating apps. Stir encourages single parents to rediscover their spontaneous and flirty identities and connect with others who not only understand their life, but live it themselves. Stir is a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ) company and is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play. For more information visit www.stir.com .

About Therabody

Therabody is the wellness technology leader that has reimagined well-being for all since the invention of Theragun in 2008 by Dr. Jason Wersland. The global pioneer in wellness technology created the percussive massage gun category with its flagship device, and has gone on to revolutionize modern health with science-backed solutions designed to help everybody feel, look and perform better. Therabody's product, services and content ecosystem is at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty and Performance.

Science is the foundation of Therabody's product development. The company has completed 21 scientific studies with 26 more in progress and has over 75,000 scientific articles supporting efficacy of their product treatments. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live better, longer, healthier lives.

For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android , visit www.therabody.com , or follow @therabody on social media.

1SOURCE: National Institutes of Health

2SOURCE: 20% off Therabody Sense from March 21-April 4, 2024

SOURCE Stir