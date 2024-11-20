Stirista Empowers Marketers with Newly Launched API Marketing Suite for Unmatched Campaign Performance

On-demand data suite drives elevated marketing results through enhanced attribution, retargeting and measurement

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stirista, a leader in data-driven marketing innovation, today announced the launch of its Stirista API Marketing Suite—an advanced capability designed to boost access to data solutions through on-demand integrations, enhancing marketing strategies with real-time insights. The API Marketing Suite enables marketers to navigate their complex roles with ease by offering data solutions that improve decision-making, enhance measurement and drive campaign performances.

Stirista's new API Marketing Suite addresses the industry's biggest API challenges including compatibility, security and performance. By incorporating real-time insights into demographic, behavioral, and intent-based data, Stirista's API Marketing Suite lets marketers reach their audiences with tailored messaging across multiple channels, maximizing impact.

"We designed the new API Marketing Suite to empower marketers with real-time, on-demand data that drives smarter decisions and tangible results," said Mike Hilts, SVP of Product, Stirista. "Our comprehensive suite of APIs provides seamless integration and a powerful range of data insights that enable brands to optimize marketing campaigns, enhance customer engagement, and scale with confidence."

The API Marketing Suite includes an array of advanced tools tailored to different data needs, such as the DSP+ API for precise CTV and display advertising campaign management, the Leads API for improved lead scoring and customer nurturing, and the Visits API, which delivers valuable multi-touch attribution and insights into customer journeys. Additional APIs provide targeted customer profile enrichment, access to essential contact details for strategic outreach, and detailed firmographic insights for lead qualification and B2B marketing enhancement.

For more information on Stirista's API Marketing Suite or any of our other industry-leading solutions, please visit https://www.stirista.com/platforms/api-suite/ .

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com .

