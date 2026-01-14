Stirlingshire Investments Announces Addition of Senior Advisor Managing $850mm AUM

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stirlingshire Investments, a New York–based Fintech BD/RIA Platform, today announced a new independent senior financial advisor managing approximately $850mm in assets under management (AUM) is formally onboarding his practice following the completion of his transition.

The addition represents a significant milestone in Stirlingshire's growth strategy and further strengthens the firm's expanding advisor platform. The incoming advisor brings deep industry experience and a substantial client base, reinforcing Stirlingshire's position as a destination for established advisors seeking independence, scale, and institutional-grade support.

"This hire reflects the quality of talent we continue to attract and validates the strength of our platform," said Steven Woos, Founder & CEO of Stirlingshire Investments. "As we scale, our focus remains on partnering with experienced advisors who align with our long-term vision and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients."

Stirlingshire Investments continues to expand its national footprint, offering advisors a modern, independent structure at ZERO COST supported by robust compliance, technology, operations, and marketing infrastructure. The firm remains focused on disciplined growth as it builds toward its next phase of expansion.

About Stirlingshire Investments

Stirlingshire Investments, Inc. is a New York–based Fintech building technology designed to provide advisors and clients with a flexible, wholistic platform to support long-term growth in a rapidly changing industry. The firm combines independence with leading edge institutional-level infrastructure across compliance, technology, operations, and strategic support. Advisory Services are offered through Stirlingshire RIA LLC, an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Brokerage Services are offered through Stirlingshire BD LLC, a Broker-Dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

For more information, visit www.stirlingshire.com.

