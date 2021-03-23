Stitch Fix Announces Sharon Chiarella As New Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, announced Sharon Chiarella is joining the company as Chief Product Officer effective on March 29, 2021. Chiarella joins Stitch Fix from Amazon, and will report to Stitch Fix President Elizabeth Spaulding.

Chiarella was previously Vice President of Community Shopping at Amazon where she oversaw its Customer Reviews, Deals, Gifting, Wish List, and other customer experience-driven innovations. During her 13-year career at Amazon, Chiarella spearheaded some of the company's most innovative customer experience features, from customer videos and Q&A to one-tap star ratings and Social Shopping Experiences like chat within Prime Video watch parties.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sharon to Stitch Fix, and we know that her deep technical talent and incredible experience building highly effective, beloved consumer experiences at scale will be a huge asset to our business today, and as we reimagine shopping for everyone," explained Elizabeth Spaulding, President, Stitch Fix. Spaulding added, "We are very confident about the opportunity ahead for Stitch Fix, and our unique personalization platform. This is just the beginning for Stitch Fix, and bringing talent like Sharon into our team is a great endorsement for our approach, and speaks to the strength of our vision."

At Stitch Fix, Chiarella will lead the Product & Experience organization which includes the product, design and technical teams that are helping to drive the evolution of Stitch Fix's model of personalized discovery and radical convenience, positioning the company to capture share amidst the ongoing shift in the retail landscape.

"I am so excited to join Stitch Fix at a time when the retail industry has seen a fundamental shift in the way consumers shop," said Chiarella. "With the ten-plus years Stitch Fix has invested in building technologies that drive a deeply personalized shopping experience, it is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this moment and make online shopping an even more curated, convenient and delightful experience in a discovery-led ecosystem. I can't wait to bring my experience scaling accessible and radically convenient consumer shopping experiences to Stitch Fix and help drive the next chapter of growth."

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

SOURCE Stitch Fix

Related Links

https://www.stitchfix.com/

