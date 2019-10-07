Stitcher continues global expansion of advertising business in Canada and Australia

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitcher, the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts, has announced it will work with Canadian-based The Podcast Exchange (TPX) and Australian company Whooshkaa to offer advertisers in those countries the opportunity to buy advertising inventory across Stitcher's top-tier podcasts.

This announcement comes on the heels of Stitcher's expansion into Europe earlier this year with the launch of Podfront UK, a joint venture with Wondery. Now Stitcher is tapping into the regional expertise of TPX and Whooshkaa to connect advertisers in Australia and Canada with its roster of more than 250 podcasts.

With more than a third of Canadians and a growing Australian audience listening to podcasts – including international favorites from Stitcher's inventory such as "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations" and "Freakonomics Radio" – the demand for popular podcast programming has never been higher.

"Canada and Australia are both countries with a rich audio heritage and growing demand for top-tier spoken word content," said Erik Diehn, CEO of Stitcher. "By working with TPX and Whooshkaa, Stitcher can tap into their unparalleled insights within their respective markets to continue to cultivate that listenership and give Australian and Canadian advertisers a better way to connect with highly engaged podcast audiences."

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app, available for iOS and Android devices, is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is the parent company of Midroll Media, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 200 of the world's largest podcasts, and top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, Stitcher was founded in 2007 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

