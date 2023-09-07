STL and TruVista partner to create fiber connectivity for South Carolina from South Carolina

News provided by

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

07 Sep, 2023, 10:35 ET

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, has partnered with TruVista, a 125-year-old provider of broadband services and applications, to drive the growth and enhancement of South Carolina's rural connectivity infrastructure.

STL and TruVista, headquartered in South Carolina, are investing heavily in manufacturing and building fiber networks - for South Carolina from South Carolina. STL has invested significantly in a state-of-the-art fiber optic technology manufacturing facility in Lugoff, South Carolina, with end-to-end advanced automation. In a similar vein, TruVista is investing over $12 million in rural broadband, a significant portion of which will be dedicated to South Carolina. It is now expanding fiber optic connectivity across rural South Carolina, enabling residents to access reliable internet at speeds of 1 Gbps. This strategic alignment paves the way for a long-standing, synergistic relationship between the two companies.

Since 2021, STL has been providing specialized optical fiber cables spanning multi-loose tube, high-fiber count cables to TruVista. The company has also supplied advanced cable types like the Nova A1, a fully backward-compatible, high-performance fiber optic cable with exceptional bending properties, to enable TruVista to deploy efficient FTTX systems across South Carolina. TruVista has also leveraged STL's end-to-end optical capabilities and procured STL's Optical Connectivity products, such as the MST Optoblaze, a pre-connectorized FTTH optical connector, for faster installation in these diverse terrains.

As one of STL's first customers, TruVista has established a strong partnership with STL based on shared values of quality, trust, and agility. STL's local manufacturing plant in South Carolina and its commitment to providing shorter lead times have helped TruVista accelerate its broadband deployment while ensuring the quality and longevity of its network. Notably, TruVista even provides fiber connectivity to STL's Optical Fiber Cable facility in South Carolina, highlighting the collaborative nature of this partnership. Looking ahead, STL is working toward growing this partnership further to continue rural FTTH deployment in South Carolina and beyond.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Paul Atkinson, CEO of STL's Optical Networking Business, said: "Partnering with TruVista to build rural connectivity infrastructure in South Carolina is an exhilarating opportunity for us. At STL, we are committed to bringing the power of fiber optics to every corner of the state, ensuring no community is left behind. Together, with TruVista, we will empower individuals, businesses, and entire region with fast, reliable, and transformative connectivity."

Speaking about this partnership, Carla J French, CEO of TruVista, said: "TruVista is committed to bringing high-speed fiber broadband to as much of our served communities as possible and beyond. This partnership signifies a powerful synergy, combining our expertise and resources to unlock untapped opportunities for rural communities. Together, we will empower our South Carolina-served communities with the transformative power of connectivity. Our shared enthusiasm propels us forward, driven by the belief that every individual, regardless of their location, deserves access to the world at their fingertips."

About TruVista

Headquartered in Chester, SC, TruVista is a leading provider of communications services to the Midlands Region of South Carolina, Northeast Georgia, and Southern Georgia. They offer a wide variety of products and services to residential and business customers, including voice, Internet, cable television, security, long-distance, and wireless services. Their heritage is based on providing the highest quality products and superior service to their customers through knowledgeable and dedicated local professionals. TruVista is committed to being involved locally and providing connections that build relationships throughout their markets.

Additional information is available at truvista.net.

Melinda Russell, Vice President of Marketing
[email protected]

About STL

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Center networks. Read moreContact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/4195117/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

Also from this source

STL's rated a top ESG performer by MSCI; made significant advances in EcoVadis Sustainability Index

STL delivers strong operating profitability, continues customer momentum in Q1FY24

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.