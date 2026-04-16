STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Concealed Earnings Deterioration: SueWallSt

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) during the period between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or call (888) SueWallSt.

Shares declined $2.26 per share, a drop of approximately 23.69%, on February 6, 2026, after the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges and a fundamental "reset" of its business model. The Court has set June 8, 2026, as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and asset managers with STLA exposure during the class period face a fiduciary obligation to evaluate whether pursuit of lead plaintiff status serves beneficiaries' interests. The securities action contends that Stellantis and certain senior officers disseminated materially misleading statements about the Company's 2025 earnings trajectory, electrification strategy, and adjusted operating income outlook, causing institutional purchasers to acquire shares at artificially inflated prices.

Institutional holders that passively await settlement without evaluating lead plaintiff appointment may leave significant recovery value unrealized. Lead plaintiffs direct litigation strategy, select counsel, and oversee settlement negotiations on behalf of the entire class.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutions with the largest documented losses receive priority consideration for lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial cost; counsel fees are paid from any recovery obtained

Fiduciaries who fail to investigate recovery opportunities in the wake of significant portfolio losses risk breaching their duty of prudence

The action alleges the Company guided investors toward "positive" net revenue growth and "mid-single digit" AOI margins for 2025, benchmarks it could not achieve

the Company guided investors toward "positive" net revenue growth and "mid-single digit" AOI margins for 2025, benchmarks it could not achieve By H1 2025, Stellantis reported AOI of just €0.5 billion with a 0.7% margin and industrial free cash flows of negative €3.0 billion

The February 2026 corrective disclosure revealed that electrification adoption had been overestimated and BEV volume and profitability expectations were "substantially reduced"

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The pleading asserts that throughout the class period, Stellantis maintained artificially elevated share prices by projecting confidence in quarterly improvement and electrification-driven growth. Institutional holders that acquired or added to STLA positions in reliance on those representations face quantifiable per-share damages. The gap between guided performance and actual results was stark: from a net profit of €5.6 billion in H1 2024, Stellantis swung to a net loss of €2.3 billion in H1 2025, a reversal exceeding €7.9 billion.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs helps ensure that the class is represented by sophisticated parties with the resources and motivation to maximize recovery for all shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action charges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning Stellantis' ability to achieve guided 2025 earnings benchmarks, the trajectory of electrification adoption, and the Company's positioning to convert EV market opportunity into profitable growth. When the full scope of required charges and the business reset were revealed on February 6, 2026, shares fell dramatically in a single trading session.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ☎(212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the STLA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased STLA stock or securities between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the STLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Stellantis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2025 earnings projections, the pace of electrification adoption, and its ability to achieve guided adjusted operating income benchmarks. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com