STL's rated a top ESG performer by MSCI; made significant advances in EcoVadis Sustainability Index

News provided by

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

14 Aug, 2023, 09:25 ET

LONDON, COLUMBIA, S.C. and MILAN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced that it has significantly improved ESG metrics being tracked by global investment research firm Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI). STL received a rating of 'A' in the assessment by MSCI for its ESG efforts. MSCI rates company policies and actions related to key metrics such as responsible sourcing, clean technology usage, and more on an industry-relative AAA-CCC scale. 

Continue Reading
STL rated a top ESG performer by MSCI
STL rated a top ESG performer by MSCI

STL has also been awarded the Silver medal with an overall score of 92 percentile in the EcoVadis Sustainability assessment. The company improved its score in 3 out of 4 categories - Environment, Labour and Human Rights, and Ethics. The increased score can also be attributed to STL's world-leading waste management practices and Zero Liquid Discharge. STL achieved Zero Waste to Landfill certification for four manufacturing units in India and two in Italy and Zero Liquid Discharge across 6 of its 11 global manufacturing facilities.

In addition to its environment, community, and governance efforts, STL has been championing enhanced disclosures and reporting on an increased number of ESG KPIs along with the publication of policies on Net Zero by 2030, energy, waste and water management, and sustainable sourcing.

The company has also been making concerted efforts to develop a dedicated Human Rights policy that values transparency, regulatory compliance, grievance redressal, and employee safety. 

Commenting on improvement in MSCI ratings, Akanksha Sharma, Global ESG Head, STL, said: "Our commitment to sustainability and UN Sustainable Development Goals has been a core driver of our ESG and business actions. We are striving to create tangible and measurable impact through our efforts towards sustainable operations, women empowerment and grassroots work in areas like water conservation, digital education,  healthcare and more. These ratings are a validation of our efforts and reinforce our vision to be a leader in addressing sustainability-related risks and opportunities within our industry."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise, and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedInYouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185043/STL_ESG_performer_rating_by_MSCI.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/4195117/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

Also from this source

STL delivers strong operating profitability, continues customer momentum in Q1FY24

STL deepens partnership with Windstream to enable fast fiber connectivity in the US

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.