STM Online Services Market Forecasts to 2025: The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books' Former Market Niche

Scientific, technical and medical online services loom larger in the professional publishing market than ever before. Books are in decline and journals face upheaval from the impact of open access policies. STM online services represent an exciting market where there is growth and opportunity for development and collaboration.

The report provides an overview and financial outlook for the global STM online services market based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance.



The overall STM publishing market is divided into:

Abstracting & Indexing Services (A&I): secondary publishing services are almost entirely delivered via electronic databases, but including a dwindling portion from print, CD-ROM or even microfiche.

Online Content: stand-alone STM Web sites, electronic databases and online marketplaces that are not based on books, journals or A&I services. Includes standards, patents, training and certification, clinical reference, drug databases, reference management and analytical tools.

The analyst provides market sizing for A&I and online services in both the scientific and technical and medical segments. These market slices are forecast to 2025.

The report contains separate chapters covering the STM publishing market, key competitors, and trends and forecasts that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

A look at the geographic breakdown of online services sales

Discussion and analysis of the impact of currency movements

A discussion of the market for non-English-language online services

Ranking and analysis of the top ten online services competitors

Tracking merger and acquisition activity

Key trends in online STM services discussed include:

Analysis of online service growth trend in relation to the decline of STM books

The impact of open data mandates

Dynamic publishing the next step in technical evolution

Tool development and the user engagement strategy

Alt metrics support engagement strategy

Collaboration among rivals

Global health care spending and employment trends

Publishing companies covered in this report include:

American Chemical Society

athenahealth

Clarivate Analytics

EBSCO Information Services

Elsevier

Hearst Health Network

IBM Watson Health

IHS Markit

Pearson

Wolters Kluwer

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

2. Executive Summary

Key Facts & Trends

Medical Online Services Driven by Global Health Expenditure

U.S., Europe Lead STM Online Services Development

The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books' Former Market Niche

Machine Reading and AI Make Publishing Dynamic

Open Data Drives Demand for Discovery & Integration

Tools and Services Used to Engage Authors, Researchers

3. Scientific, Technical & Medical Online Services

Market Size

Key Online Services Categories

Sci-Tech, Standards and Patent Online Content

Drug Databases

Clinical Reference

Training and Certification

Reference Management and Analytical Tools

Sci-Tech Abstracting & Indexing Services

Medical Abstracting & Indexing Services

STM Publishing by Geography

Regional Breakdown:

Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Currency

4. Leading STM Online Services Publishers

5. Trends & Forecast

Current Trends in STM Online Services

The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books Former Market Niche

Library Budgets Have Withstood COVID-19 Impacts. So Far

Machine Reading and AI Make Publishing Dynamic

Open Data Drives Demand for Discovery & Integration

Tools and Services Used to Engage Authors, Researchers

Altmetrics Support the Engagement Strategy

Stand-Alone Products Have Evolved to be Part of a Platform

Medical Online Services Driven by Global Health Expenditure

Table World Health Care Expenditure 2021P-2025P

Employment Trends: Medical Doctors

U.S., Europe Lead STM Online Services Development

STM Online Services Forecast

STM Online Content Forecast

STM Abstracting & Indexing Forecast

STM Elimination Forecast

S&T Online Services

Medical Online Services

Forecast of Leading Publishers

