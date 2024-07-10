STMicroelectronics Integrates Ceva Cellular IoT Platform in its NB-IoT Industrial Module

Fully programmable certified ST87M01 LTE Cat-NB2 NB-IoT industrial module leverages Ceva-Waves Dragonfly NB-IoT platform IP to deliver ultra-reliable Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, announced today that STMicroelectronics has licensed and deployed the Ceva-Waves Dragonfly NB-IoT platform in its recently introduced ST87M01 ultra-compact and low-power modules that combine highly reliable and robust NB-IoT data communication with accurate and resilient GNSS geo-location capability for IoT devices and assets.

Ceva's Cellular IoT IP platform powers STMicroelectronics' ST87M01 ultra-compact and low-power cellular IoT modules that targets a wide range of IoT applications including smart meters, smart grid, smart buildings, smart cities and smart infrastructure applications, as well as industrial condition monitoring and factory automation, smart agriculture and environmental monitoring. It is also suited to tracking applications with its accurate and resilient GNSS geo-location capability.

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a cellular communication technology designed for low-power, wide-area (LPWA) connectivity. It enables efficient data transmission for a diverse array of IoT devices and services. The Ceva-Waves Dragonfly platform integrates a Ceva-BX1 processor, an optimized RF Transceiver, baseband, and a protocol stack to offer a complete Release 15 Cat-NB2 modem IP solution that reduces time-to-market and lowers entry barriers.

The Ericsson Mobility Report forecasts that the number of cellular IoT connections will grow from 3 billion in 2023 to 6.1 billion by 2029, a CAGR of 12%. Addressing this significant growth opportunity, the ST87M01 module integrating the Ceva-Waves Dragonfly platform targets a wide range of IoT applications that will leverage cellular connectivity for enhanced functionality, including smart meters, smart grid, smart buildings, smart cities and smart infrastructure applications, as well as industrial condition monitoring and factory automation, smart agriculture and environmental monitoring. It is also suited to tracking applications such as locating pets, children, and elders, safety monitoring for remote workers, asset tracking for equipment such as power tools, and general intelligent logistics.

Domenico Arrigo, General Manager, Application Specific Product Division, STMicroelectronics, said: "Ceva-Waves Dragonfly platform was the outstanding choice for our ST87M01 NB-IoT/GNSS full in-house module. Conceiving, designing, and industrializing the complete module internally required tight collaboration and top-class engineering support, which the Ceva team provided seamlessly."

Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless IoT Business Unit at Ceva, stated: "We are proud to collaborate closely with STMicroelectronics and empower them to push the boundaries of cellular IoT performance and power efficiency with our complete Release 15 Cat-NB2 modem IP solution. The very impressive ST87M01 NB-IoT/GNSS module is tailored to the demanding requirements of the industrial market and we look forward to seeing the module successfully deployed in the field."

The Ceva-Waves Dragonfly is a complete eNB-IoT IP platform that can serve a wide range of applications. It is a fully software-configurable solution that can be extended with multi-constellation GNSS and sensor fusion functionality. It includes a reference silicon of the complete modem design, including an embedded CMOS RF transceiver, an advanced digital front-end, physical layer firmware, and a protocol stack (MAC, RLC, PDCP, RRC, and NAS). For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/dragonfly/.

