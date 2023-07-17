Stock Images Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2022 to 2027|Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Arcangel Images Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock images market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,493.92 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Arcangel Images Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Depositphotos Inc., Design Pics Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Holdings Inc., IMAGE SOURCE LTD., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Robert Harding Picture Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., and Vexels Inc. S.A. and among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Stock Images Market Insights -

: 15+, Including Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Arcangel Images Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Depositphotos Inc., Design Pics Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Holdings Inc., IMAGE SOURCE LTD., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Robert Harding Picture Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., and Vexels Inc. S.A. and among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Editorial and Commercial), Product (Still images and Footage), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Stock Images Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The growing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing drives the stock image market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing internet penetration and rising use of smart gadgets, including smartphones and tablets, have led to increased exposure to social and digital media platforms. As a result, these social media platforms are extensively used by several companies for marketing and promoting their product and services. Hence, it has significantly enhanced the visibility of these images, which has positively impacted the stock image market growth. For instance, Shutterstock is one of the prominent websites which makes use of these social media platforms to promote its stock images. The main revenue of Shutterstock is from its stock images, and increasing exposure to social media platforms has significantly benefitted the company's performance. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the stock image market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The rising investments in related business portfolios are an emerging trend in the stock image market. Factors such as decreasing profit margins and the growing adoption of alternative products by customers of stock image providers have encouraged several vendors in the market to invest in related business portfolios in order to improve the customer experience. Hence, such investments have become a primary trend and have positively impacted market growth. As a result, it benefits marketers to expand their business to new geographical locations and acquire a larger customer base and thereby expand their product portfolios. It also helps the vendors in the global market to have a competitive edge by differentiating their offerings with respect to other players in the market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the stock image market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Declining profit margins can pose a significant threat to the stock image market growth during the forecast period. It has become increasingly easier for several vendors to deliver /images to buyers directly due to the increasing penetration of the Internet. Additionally, the average price per image has been declining over the years, which has significantly impacted the profit margins of vendors and providers. Some of the key factors for these declining prices is the change in consumption and technology patterns. Furthermore, there is an increase in the supply of images more than the required demand, which is also significantly influencing the profit margins. Also, the increasing number of stock image players in the market, such as Flickr and Pinterest. have also led to price wards among the market players. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the stock image market growth during the forecast period.

The stock images market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Stock Images Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the stock images market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the stock images market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors

Stock Images Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1493.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Arcangel Images Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Depositphotos Inc., Design Pics Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Holdings Inc., IMAGE SOURCE LTD., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Robert Harding Picture Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., and Vexels Inc. S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

