Stock Video Market, 51% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stock video market size is estimated to grow by USD 319.3 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 51%. to the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Video Market 2023-2027

The Stock Video Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - North America is set to drive 51% of the global market growth. Analysts at Technavio detail regional trends and drivers shaping the market. With abundant high-quality stock footage, North America leads the industry, buoyed by major platform presence.

These platforms offer diverse footage, attracting a broad global audience seeking engaging content. The robust US entertainment sector, notably Hollywood , amplifies North America's market dominance. US technological advancements further solidify its market position. Innovations like high-resolution cameras and editing software empower US content creators to produce professional-grade videos, spurring market growth.

Research Analysis

The global stock video market encompasses the creation and consumption of visual content, driven by factors like technological advancements and increasing demand from industries such as advertising and social media. Competition among key players like Dronebase Inc. and Imagine Group shapes the market landscape, with a focus on product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions for business expansion.

This market is characterized by short clips catering to various needs, from filmmaking to television documentaries. Growth opportunities lie in emerging regions and the proliferation of drones for aerial footage. However, challenges such as copyright infringement and stringent regulations pose restraints.

The market's value, dominated by high-quality 4K aerial stock footage, is expected to grow steadily, fueled by demand from industries and individuals alike. A comprehensive analysis, including SWOT and Porter's five forces, provides insights into market dynamics, with a forecasted period extending to historical footage and live reality television shows.

Market Overview

In the Stock Video Market, companies focus on visual content creation and consumption. Factors like technology advancements and consumer preferences impact the market. The competitive landscape is dynamic with companies vying for market share through service launches, partnerships, and business expansions. Acquisitions are common strategies for growth and market dominance.

Company profiles provide insights into their offerings and market positioning. Product benchmarking helps assess performance against competitors. Overall, the market is driven by constant innovation and strategic maneuvers aimed at gaining a competitive edge.

