Stock Video Market size to grow by USD 319.3 million from 2022 to 2027 | The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock video market size is expected to grow by USD 319.3 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period. The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation are notably driving the stock video market. However, factors such as the High price of stock videos may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (editorial and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by application (editorial and commercial), image source (macro stock and microstock), and license Model (RM and RF).

The editorial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The type of content that is not subject to legal rights regarding the granting of licenses for commercial use shall be editorial content. In addition, the sale, promotion, and marketing of businesses or products is not possible through editorial content. Stock video may only be used if the content is intended exclusively to inform, educate, or entertain.

Furthermore, the use of stock video for editorial purposes is used in media such as news reports, documentary films, personal blogs, and other noncommercial uses. An explanatory editorial video, illustrating the issue through an arrangement, is a very important form of editorial stock video. The use of editorial videos to illustrate stories, ideas, or concepts which may be used for illustrative purposes such as highlighting current events and news or human-interest stories is useful in terms of creative expression. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis 

By geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main drivers for growing the market for stock videos in the region is the presence of many video streaming sites based in this region. There are multiple stocks of video footage for different categories, like nature, business, sports, and lifestyle, available on these platforms. In addition, the strong entertainment industry in the USA is a major factor that has contributed significantly to the region's success in the stock video market.

For example, the epicenter of the global film and television industry is Hollywood, a town in Los Angeles, USA. The American market dominance in video stock continues to grow because of technological progress in the country. Furthermore, the development of high-quality cameras, software to edit the video, and Visual Effects technology has made it possible for US content creators to make videos that are both visually appealing and professionally produced. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The stock video market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Freepik Co. S.L, Getty Images Holdings Inc., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and WeVideo Inc.

Stock Video Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 319.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Freepik Co. S.L, Getty Images Holdings Inc., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and WeVideo Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Image Source

9 Market Segmentation by License Model

10 Customer Landscape

11 Geographic Landscape

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

13 Company Landscape

14 Company Analysis

15 Appendix

