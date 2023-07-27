Stockbroking Market size to grow by USD 659.18 billion from 2022 to 2027|The demand for market surveillance drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stockbroking market is set to grow by USD 659.18 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The demand for market surveillance is the major factor notably driving market growth. Stock market surveillance involves collecting and analyzing trading data to detect potential market abuse and financial crimes, such as insider trading and market manipulation, in the UK and globally. The rise in fraudulent trading has raised concerns about market stability and integrity, leading to an increased demand for stock market solutions capable of surveillance. These drivers are expected to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stockbroking Market 2023-2027

The stockbroking market covers the following areas:

The report on the stockbroking market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Stockbroking Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

Real-time investment monitoring is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The convenience of online stock brokerage platforms lies in their real-time tracking of investments. These platforms offer a wide range of tools and resources that furnish users with valuable information for successful trading. With access to real-time stock data, users can easily monitor their asset's performance, enabling them to track investment progress and identify necessary adjustments for better outcomes. Numerous online trading applications provide real-time features for comprehensive currency pair analysis, trading, and simplified trend analysis. Leveraging digital data, marketers can review past business practices, learn from mistakes, and uncover successful strategies, contributing to the growth of the global stockbroking market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The impact due to the trade war is the major challenge hindering market growth. Trade wars occur when two countries impose restrictions on each other's imports, often as a reaction to protectionism. Protectionism relies on government policies to restrict international trade and safeguard domestic businesses and jobs from foreign competition, leading to trade deficits. In 2016, the US raised concerns about China's unfair trading practices and launched an investigation in 2017, resulting in tariffs on Chinese products worth billions of dollars. These tariffs have impacted imports from regions like the EU, Canada, China, and Mexico, leading to retaliatory measures, such as Canada imposing temporary duties on US imports. Trade wars between two countries can have ripple effects on other nations not directly involved, resulting in reduced international trade and potentially impeding the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Stockbroking Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by mode of booking (offline and online), type (long-term trading and short-term trading), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The offline segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Offline stockbroking, the traditional method of stock trading, involves investors working with stockbrokers who act as intermediaries between traders and the stock exchange. It relies on communication, paper-based documentation, and personalized investment advice. Despite the rise of online platforms, offline stockbroking continues to dominate the market due to factors like personalized services, extensive research, complex investment strategies, trust, and relationship building. Additionally, offline investors can access initial public offerings and other restricted offerings not readily available on online brokerage platforms. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Angel One Ltd.

Axis Bank Ltd.

Bank of America Corp.

Barclays PLC

BNP Paribas

Citigroup Inc.

Credit Suisse Group AG

Firstrade Securities Inc.

FMR LLC

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Interactive Brokers LLC

MetaQuotes Ltd.

Morgan Stanley

Nomura Holdings Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc.

The Charles Schwab Corp.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The Vanguard Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Zerodha Broking Ltd.

Vendors Offerings

Angel One Ltd. - The company offers stockbroking services for mutual funds, IPO, and stocks.

The company offers stockbroking services for mutual funds, IPO, and stocks. Axis Bank Ltd. - The company offers stockbroking services through Axis Direct.

The company offers stockbroking services through Axis Direct. Bank of America Corp. - The company offers stockbroking services through its subsidiary BofA Securities.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The algorithmic trading market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,190.9 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), end-user (institutional investors, retail investors, long-term investors, and short-term investors), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The high demand for market surveillance is driving growth in an algorithmic trading market.

The UK stock /image market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 115.79 million. This report in the UK extensively covers market segmentation by application (editorial and commercial) and product (still /images and footage). One of the key factors driving the UK Stock Images Market is the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing

Stockbroking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 659.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Angel One Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Firstrade Securities Inc., FMR LLC, ICICI Bank Ltd., Interactive Brokers LLC, MetaQuotes Ltd., Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings Inc., Raymond James Financial Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Vanguard Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Zerodha Broking Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global stockbroking market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global stockbroking market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Mode of Booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Mode of Booking Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Mode of Booking ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Long term trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Long term trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Long term trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Long term trading - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Long term trading - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Short term trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Short term trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Short term trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Short term trading - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Short term trading - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Angel One Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Angel One Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Angel One Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Angel One Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Angel One Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Axis Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Axis Bank Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Axis Bank Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Axis Bank Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Axis Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Bank of America Corp.

Exhibit 119: Bank of America Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bank of America Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Bank of America Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Bank of America Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Bank of America Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Barclays PLC

Exhibit 124: Barclays PLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Barclays PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Barclays PLC - Key news



Exhibit 127: Barclays PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Barclays PLC - Segment focus

12.7 Citigroup Inc.

Exhibit 129: Citigroup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Citigroup Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Citigroup Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Citigroup Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Credit Suisse Group AG

Exhibit 133: Credit Suisse Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Credit Suisse Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Credit Suisse Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Credit Suisse Group AG - Segment focus

12.9 FMR LLC

Exhibit 137: FMR LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: FMR LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: FMR LLC - Key offerings

12.10 ICICI Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 140: ICICI Bank Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: ICICI Bank Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: ICICI Bank Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: ICICI Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Interactive Brokers LLC

Exhibit 144: Interactive Brokers LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: Interactive Brokers LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Interactive Brokers LLC - Key offerings

12.12 MetaQuotes Ltd.

Exhibit 147: MetaQuotes Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: MetaQuotes Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: MetaQuotes Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Morgan Stanley

Exhibit 150: Morgan Stanley - Overview



Exhibit 151: Morgan Stanley - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Morgan Stanley - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Morgan Stanley - Segment focus

12.14 The Charles Schwab Corp.

Exhibit 154: The Charles Schwab Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Charles Schwab Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: The Charles Schwab Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: The Charles Schwab Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Exhibit 158: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 The Vanguard Group Inc.

Exhibit 163: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 UBS Group AG

Exhibit 166: UBS Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: UBS Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 168: UBS Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: UBS Group AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio