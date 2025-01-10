DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StockGro, India's leading platform for experiential financial education, has joined hands with the Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai to equip students in grades 9 to 12 with essential financial skills. This partnership marks StockGro's second major collaboration in the UAE, reinforcing its expansion into the GCC region.

StockGro Partners with GIIS Dubai to Transform Youth Financial Literacy in the UAE

As GIIS's financial literacy partner, StockGro has integrated its innovative curriculum into the school's academic framework. Through expert-led sessions conducted every alternate month, students gain insights into financial concepts, stock market basics, and strategic investment approaches, fostering critical thinking and real-world application.

A standout feature of the partnership is the stock market learning programs which consist of model portfolio exercises for grades 9 to 12. These stock market portfolio management activities allow students to apply their knowledge in a risk-free, real-world environment, building confidence and practical understanding of trading and investments.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO of StockGro, said, "This collaboration bridges the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, preparing students to make informed financial decisions. It reflects StockGro's dedication to empowering the next generation with tools to navigate real-world financial challenges."

Ms. Rajani Manikonda , Supervisor of Senior Secondary School, GIIS Dubai, remarked, "Empowering students with financial literacy is essential in today's interconnected world. This partnership with StockGro introduces our learners to the intricacies of financial management in an engaging, practical manner, ensuring they develop the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in the global economy."

By partnering with one of Dubai's top Indian international schools, StockGro strengthens its foundation for future collaborations in the UAE and GCC region, advancing its mission to revolutionize financial education on a global scale.

About StockGro

StockGro is a leading experiential social learning platform for trading and investments, trusted by more than 35 million users worldwide. It has successfully empowered students across 1100+ prestigious educational institutions with immersive financial learning experiences. Through this collaboration, StockGro continues its mission of fostering financial literacy and practical education for the next generation.

StockGro invites educational institutions across the GCC region to join hands in fostering a financially literate world. Write to us at [email protected] so we can empower the next generation with essential life skills together.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595456/StockGro_GIIS_Dubai.jpg

SOURCE StockGro