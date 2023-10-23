StockHero Outperforms Amidst August to September Stock Market Slump

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novum Global Ventures, the company behind the highly successful stock trading bot StockHero.Ai, is pleased to announce that its Market Neutral trading strategy has managed to beat the recent August to September stock market slump. September usually marks the worst month for US stocks. Even in August, equity-based funds experienced a 2.6% decline, and it could have been worse if not for the rally that occurred towards the later part of the month. September saw a negative 4.87% contraction in the S&P 500 index.

Hence, it was not surprising that many traders' positions are out of the money with some even staying out of the market.

Despite the broad selloff in the stock market, StockHero's Market Neutral bot outperformed in August and September of this year when compared to a traditional buy-and-hold strategy for some many stocks. On average, the Market Neutral bot generated an average positive return of 3.43% compared to an average negative return of -11.48% of for a basket of actively traded companies.

Market neutral trading is a strategy that exploits relative price movements between different assets, generating returns regardless of market direction. It relies heavily on technicals to profit from any market direction.

When compared to StockHero's Market Neutral bot actively trading the same stock, the investor's result would be poorer if they bought in August and held the same stock until September.

"Trading is a very difficult endeavor for most retail traders. However, by using a stock trading bot software like StockHero, a retail trader can trade more effectively by relying on data-backed trading decisions," said Christopher Low, CEO and founder of StockHero.ai.

Stock trading bots are revolutionizing trading by analyzing vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds, recognizing patterns and correlations that humans may not detect. They also explore complex data sets, making data-driven decisions with accuracy and speed that human traders cannot match. StockHero.ai represents the future of intelligent and efficient trading.

Andrelle Chiew: [email protected], +6588708844

About Novum Global Ventures

Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based financial technology company founded in 2018. The company offers a range of services, including technology consulting, investment, and media. Novum Global Ventures also owns TradeHeroes.ai, a suite of automated trading platforms for the financial markets such as stocks, cryptocurrencies and forex.

Mr Christopher Low, a seasoned technology entrepreneur, founded Novum Global Ventures. Through Mr Low's leadership, TradeHeroes.ai has grown rapidly since it was launched in 2021.

