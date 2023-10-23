StockHero Outperforms Amidst August to September Stock Market Slump

News provided by

Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd

23 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novum Global Ventures, the company behind the highly successful stock trading bot StockHero.Ai, is pleased to announce that its Market Neutral trading strategy has managed to beat the recent August to September stock market slump. September usually marks the worst month for US stocks. Even in August, equity-based funds experienced a 2.6% decline, and it could have been worse if not for the rally that occurred towards the later part of the month. September saw a negative 4.87% contraction in the S&P 500 index.

Continue Reading
StockHero UI
StockHero UI
StockHero Logo
StockHero Logo

Hence, it was not surprising that many traders' positions are out of the money with some even staying out of the market.

Despite the broad selloff in the stock market, StockHero's Market Neutral bot outperformed in August and September of this year when compared to a traditional buy-and-hold strategy for some many stocks. On average, the Market Neutral bot generated an average positive return of 3.43% compared to an average negative return of -11.48% of for a basket of actively traded companies.

Market neutral trading is a strategy that exploits relative price movements between different assets, generating returns regardless of market direction. It relies heavily on technicals to profit from any market direction.

When compared to StockHero's Market Neutral bot actively trading the same stock, the investor's result would be poorer if they bought in August and held the same stock until September.

"Trading is a very difficult endeavor for most retail traders. However, by using a stock trading bot software like StockHero, a retail trader can trade more effectively by relying on data-backed trading decisions," said Christopher Low, CEO and founder of StockHero.ai.

Stock trading bots are revolutionizing trading by analyzing vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds, recognizing patterns and correlations that humans may not detect. They also explore complex data sets, making data-driven decisions with accuracy and speed that human traders cannot match. StockHero.ai represents the future of intelligent and efficient trading.

New users and traders can both sign up for a free trial with StockHero.ai today and start reaping the benefits of running a stock trading bot.

For further information, please contact:

Andrelle Chiew: [email protected], +6588708844

About Novum Global Ventures

Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based financial technology company founded in 2018. The company offers a range of services, including technology consulting, investment, and media. Novum Global Ventures also owns TradeHeroes.ai, a suite of automated trading platforms for the financial markets such as stocks, cryptocurrencies and forex.

Mr Christopher Low, a seasoned technology entrepreneur, founded Novum Global Ventures. Through Mr Low's leadership, TradeHeroes.ai has grown rapidly since it was launched in 2021.

SOURCE Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.