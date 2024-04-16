Stockholder Alert: Ademi LLP continues Investigation of the Fairness of Landos Biopharma, Inc.'s transaction with AbbVie

MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP investigation of Landos (NASDAQ: LABP) continues now that Landos has filed a preliminary proxy statement seeking stockholder approval for its transaction with AbbVie.

In the transaction, Landos shareholders will receive only $20.42 per share in cash upon closing, or approximately $137.5 million in the aggregate, plus one non-tradable contingent value right per share with a value of up to $11.14 per share, or approximately an additional $75 million in the aggregate, subject to the achievement of a clinical development milestone. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Landos by imposing a significant penalty if Landos accepts a competing bid. Landos insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

Landos has filed a preliminary proxy statement seeking stockholder approval, which requires further investigation.

