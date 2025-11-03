Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Dexcom, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) securities between July 26, 2024 and September 17, 2025. DexCom is a medical device company primarily focused on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring ("CGM") systems for the management of diabetes and metabolic health. The Company's products include, inter alia, the Dexcom G6 ("G6") and Dexcom G7 ("G7") CGM systems, which DexCom launched in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

According to the complaint, failed to disclose that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"); (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, defendants' purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device's reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; and (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm.

Plaintiff alleges that on September 18, 2025, Hunterbrook published a report entitled "Dexcom's Fatal Flaws". The Hunterbrook report revealed, inter alia, that issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices were more severe and widespread than previously disclosed, citing FDA documents it had procured via a Freedom of Information Act request, as well as various comments from doctors, patients and their families, and former DexCom employees. Specifically, the Hunterbrook report found that "G7 users have been hospitalized and died" following inaccurate glucose readings, linking these deadly incidents to adulterated G7 devices and defendants' willingness to cut corners to meet margins. On this news, DexCom's stock price fell $8.99 per share, or 11.76%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $67.45 per share on September 19, 2025.

Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by December 29, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

