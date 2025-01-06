Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders of the AstraZeneca PLC Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) securities between February 23, 2022 and December 17, 2024. AstraZeneca describes itself as "a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology."

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) AstraZeneca engaged in insurance fraud in China; (2) as a result, AstraZeneca faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (3) as a result, AstraZeneca understated its legal risks; and (4) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm AstraZeneca's business activities in China. On news of the details, AstraZeneca ADSs declined, harming investors.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against AstraZeneca PLC. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by February 21, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

