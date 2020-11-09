Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Before you can hang the stockings by the chimney with care, you have to figure out how you're going to stuff them. Nearly every family has a different approach, but practical presents that match the personality of the recipient is almost always a winning strategy for filling out your loved ones' stockings.

Photo Courtesy of Zebra Pen Photo Courtesy of Zebra Pen Photo Courtesy of Zebra Pen Photo Courtesy of Zebra Pen Photo Courtesy of Zebra Pen Photo Courtesy of Zebra Pen

For example, Zebra Pen's wide variety of writing instruments offers useful, stylish and creative stocking stuffers for anyone on your shopping list. Consider these thoughtful and fun ideas for filling stockings and get a head start on your holiday shopping at zebrapen.com.

For Little Learners

Easy for smaller hands to hold and control with triangular barrels, Zensations Mechanical Colored Pencils provide smooth, rich, vibrant color. Available in 24 blend-able, non-toxic colors, the durable lead is built for beginning writers and never needs sharpening. Ideal for coloring books, journals, notebooks and other paper surfaces, they're made to last as long as your youngsters' love of coloring and doodling.

For Bullet Journal Hobbyists

Whether your recipient is organized or could use some help in that department, an option like the Mildliner Double Ended Highlighter and Creative Tool can help organize bullet journals, planners or notes in a unique way. With 25 pastel shades, the Japanese-inspired highlighter's broad and fine point tips aid in hand lettering and allow for multiple line thicknesses.

For Fashionistas

Ideal for those looking for a fashionable pen that makes a statement, the Sarasa Grand Retractable Gel Pen features a sophisticated barrel that can be coordinated to match other office essentials. Available in six barrel colors – navy, gold, rose gold, black, white and turquoise – with Rapid Dry Ink Technology, this refillable writing product doesn't smear or smudge, leaving hands and paper free from blemishes.

For Teens

Perfect for journaling, note-taking and studying, the Sarasa Clip Retractable Gel Pen can help the students on your list stay organized. Available in a wide variety of colors and finishes, including milky and shimmering metallic options, the non-smearing, gel ink is water-resistant to make a long-lasting impression. Plus, an alligator clip makes it easy to attach to notebooks, clipboards or artwork.

For Hard Workers

Featuring a designer stainless steel tip, barrel and clip with a textured metal grip, the Steel F-701 Ballpoint Retractable Pen offers a premium writing experience. Designed for the serious communicator looking to embody personal style in his or her writing instrument, this premium, refillable black ink writing product lets the recipient write with confidence.

For Adventurers

With a pressurized stainless steel barrel and the ability to write at extreme angles, the Steel X-701 Ballpoint Retractable Pen is made for those who need something sturdier than everyday plastic pens. Built to withstand temperatures ranging from -30 F to 250 F, this lightweight, matte black writing product is also an attractive option as a go-to daily writing utensil.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (Tree and stockings)

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

