StockX Adds BAPE and PALACE to its 'Stock Market of Things'

"Streetwear has been a priority of ours from the outset," said StockX CEO and co-founder, Josh Luber. "In just two years, we have seen incredible growth across all four of our categories – sneakers, watches, handbags and streetwear. Adding BAPE and Palace to the lineup is not only an illustrative example of that growth, but a testament to our commitment of giving our users access to the brands they want in a transparent, anonymous and authentic fashion."

The streetwear category officially launched with an exclusive collection of Supreme merchandise in October 2017. Today, StockX is the largest collection of authentic Supreme merchandise available for sale in the world. Leading the BAPE team is Scotty Newman, who joined StockX as its general manager from 3peatLA, the long-running Los Angeles-based clothing store and showroom, which was the largest BAPE reseller in the country. Kenny Locklier serves as StockX's PALACE general manager and is responsible for the curation of what is the most complete catalogue of PALACE available online.

"We're looking forward to building on the success of Supreme and Kith and expanding our reach to include two of the foremost brands in the streetwear space," said Newman, StockX's BAPE general manager. "Upon launch, StockX will be the largest authenticated marketplace for both BAPE, with over 4000 products dating back to 2010, and PALACE, with more than 3000 products."

Founded in 1993, BAPE is the brainchild of Japanese fashion designer-turned-music industry entrepreneur, NIGO. The lifestyle brand encompasses men's, women's and children's clothing along with a wide range of accessories and gift items. In 2011, the Hong Kong-based fashion conglomerate I.T. Group acquired the company for $2.8 million and parted ways with NIGO in 2013.

PALACE was launched in 2010 by Lev Tanju. Since then, it has grown into one of the most sought-after independent British skateboard brands. The line has rapidly extended its reach beyond the skate community and counts artists A$AP Rocky, Jay-Z, and Drake as fans.

StockX was founded by Luber, StockX COO Greg Schwartz, and Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans and majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The fast-growing 'new luxury' marketplace has many high-profile investors including Eminem, Mark Wahlberg, Ted Leonsis, Tim Armstrong, Scooter Braun and Ron Conway's SV Angel. Launched in February 2016, the StockX team is comprised of more than 200 team members and does more than $2MM in daily sales. For more information, or to buy or sell on the platform, visit: www.stockx.com.

About StockX

Detroit-based StockX launched in February 2016 and is the world's first "Stock Market of Things." StockX enables the buying and selling of high-demand consumer products, including sneakers, watches, handbags and streetwear. StockX connects buyers and sellers by the same methods as the world's stock markets – using anonymity and standardization to provide real-time market pricing and complete transparency. All products are physically inspected and authenticated by StockX. The StockX platform also supplies in-depth market analysis, individual portfolio tracking, historical sales and volume metrics.

For more information, visit stockx.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stockx-adds-bape-and-palace-to-its-stock-market-of-things-300635597.html

SOURCE StockX

Related Links

http://www.stockx.com

