StockX Among the First to Launch Immersive Shopping Experience for Apple Vision Pro

DETROIT, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Online marketplace StockX announced today that it has launched an immersive shopping app for Apple Vision Pro, Apple's newly launched spatial computer. The experience features an immersive sneaker showcase with 3D models of top releases, a rich product browse and discovery experience, live and actionable market data, and a 'Shop the look' feature that allows users to browse user-generated content from customers around the world in a stunning 4K display. StockX makes buying, selling, and discovering the world's most sought-after sneakers, apparel, accessories, collectibles, and electronics easier than ever before. The new app, designed for Apple Vision Pro, further encourages users to dive into the world of current culture with an entirely new shopping experience.

"Nothing replaces the feeling of picking a sneaker off the shelf and holding it in your hands, but this new experience comes very close," said Greg Schwartz, StockX president and chief operating officer. "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at StockX. We were the first to introduce stock market mechanics to the resale space, and we're proud to be one of the first marketplaces to launch a spatial app for Apple Vision Pro. It's everything you know and love about StockX, but in an entirely new dimension."

The app was designed entirely in-house by a small group of StockX's talented product designers and engineers. The team – assembled in December 2023 – jumped in head-first to create a first-of-its-kind spatial app for StockX's user base, which is comprised mostly of millennial and Gen Z customers. In addition to all the standard benefits StockX customers enjoy when shopping on the platform — including 360-degree photography, seamless shopping, and expert-verified products — it introduces features designed to take full advantage of Apple Vision Pro's spatial computing capabilities, including:

Immersive sneaker showcase: Bring your shopping to life with 3D models of top sneaker releases that appear on shelves in your home environment. Interact with products in a hyper-realistic manner, examining the craftsmanship and detail of each item as if it were right in front of you.

Bring your shopping to life with 3D models of top sneaker releases that appear on shelves in your home environment. Interact with products in a hyper-realistic manner, examining the craftsmanship and detail of each item as if it were right in front of you. Rich product discovery: Browse StockX's full product catalog with eye tracking and hand gestures, and view your favorite products in stunning detail. Finding your favorite brands in one virtual space has never been easier or more exciting.

Browse StockX's full product catalog with eye tracking and hand gestures, and view your favorite products in stunning detail. Finding your favorite brands in one virtual space has never been easier or more exciting. Interactive market data: Engage with live, rich market data like never before. Interact with visual graphs and detailed sales information for real-time insights, allowing you to make informed buying decisions.

Engage with live, rich market data like never before. Interact with visual graphs and detailed sales information for real-time insights, allowing you to make informed buying decisions. Shoppable outfits in 4K : Get inspired and shop incredible, high-resolution user-uploaded outfits.

: Get inspired and shop incredible, high-resolution user-uploaded outfits. Seamless buying: Navigate the resale market with ease, making transactions in just a few intuitive gestures.

"In addition to being one of the first resale marketplaces to bring spatial shopping to market, the StockX experience offers a unique balance between immersive features and our core competencies," said Drew Moore, senior director of product design at StockX. "We're incredibly proud of how this first iteration came together, and we're already looking forward to rolling out the next phase of features and updates."

Looking ahead, StockX plans to add selling capabilities and further personalization offerings to the app, including a feature that allows customers to shop and browse the same products as their friends using SharePlay.

To download the StockX app, visit the visionOS App Store on your Apple Vision Pro here . If you don't have an Apple Vision Pro, you can download StockX's mobile app, available all on devices, here .

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel and accessories, electronics, collectibles, and trading cards. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs over 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

