StockX's Annual Report Reveals Top-Traded and Fastest-Growing Brands, Predictions for 2024

DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out today, StockX's annual report — Big Facts: Current Culture Index — reveals the top-traded and fastest-growing brands on its platform over the last year, with standouts including Asics, Ugg, and Arc'teryx. The company hit major milestones in 2023, surpassing 50 million lifetime trades, 15 million lifetime buyers, and 1.7 million lifetime sellers. The strong performance was fueled in part by international growth and an increasingly diverse customer base — female users now make up 38% of StockX's user base and were vital to the growth of brands like Ugg and Asics.

"We've continued to see strong demand on our marketplace, despite consumers having faced economic challenges over the last year," said StockX CEO Scott Cutler. "This speaks to the strength of our customer — the StockX user is very passionate about the brands they know and love, and yet they remain steadfast in their desire to diversify their closet and discover the next big thing. In 2024 we expect newcomers and challenger brands to continue to flourish and compete with heritage labels. By way of trends, we're forecasting bolder and more innovative designs and an emphasis on running, performance basketball, and competitive sport in hype culture."

Highlights from StockX's 2024 Current Culture Index include:

Asics Breaks Into Top-Traded Sneaker Rankings: Fueled by a growing obsession with mesh runners, Asics saw hockey stick growth in 2023 — trades increased 239%, and the brand moved from the No. 10 top-traded sneaker brand in 2022 to No. 5 in a single year. Other high-growth names in the category include MSCHF (+240%) and Oakley . While the brand is best known for its sunglasses, Oakley is having a sneaker moment — trades increased an impressive 157% on StockX last year fueled by the 90s-era Factory Team sub-line and a collaboration with Brain Dead.





is both the No. 1 top-traded and the No. 1 fastest-growing brand in StockX's 'shoes' category an achievement no other brand had in 2023. In addition to seeing record trades, Ugg closed the year with 154% growth over 2022. Other high-growth shoe brands include (+85%), (+70%), and (+51%). Fear of God Maintains Top Apparel Spot: Fear of God took the No. 1 spot in the apparel category for the second year in a row, first knocking Supreme out of the top spot in 2022. Looking at growth brands, newcomers flourished in 2023 — the fastest-growing apparel brands on StockX are younger labels like Denim Tears (+694%), Represent (+361%), Sp5der (+145%), and Corteiz (+113%). Further proof that outdoor performance wear has cemented its place in hype culture, Arc'teryx (No. 3 fastest-growing apparel brand) achieved 186% growth year-over-year.





In a section detailing key metrics around its verification process, StockX notes that in 2023 it turned away more than 325,000 products — collectively valued at more than $82 million — because they didn't meet the company's verification standards. The section also highlights StockX's global verification network, citing the fact that it now spans three continents with a team of hundreds of verification experts worldwide.

Check out StockX's latest report at https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-current-culture-index-2024/ .

