StockX Drops Quarterly Trend Report, Highlights Performance Sneakers and Other Trends Shaping Resale Market in 2024

New Balance collabs, challenger sneaker brands, and streetwear staples are among the trends outlined in the platform's latest 'Big Facts'

DETROIT, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest quarterly trend report from current culture marketplace, StockX , highlights the brands and products that made their mark on the resale market in 2024. The report – Big Facts: 2024 Trends – also shines a light on the brands, collaborations, and sneaker silhouettes that have seen significant year-over-year search spikes on StockX ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

"As we head into the holiday season, it's eye opening to look back on this year and see how much has changed in the resale market. There's never been a more exciting time for customers who want access to culturally relevant items than right now," said StockX Co-Founder, COO and President, Greg Schwartz. "As seen in the diversity of brands included in our year-over-year search increases, consumers are shopping around, creating immense opportunities for companies to win the hearts and minds of customers. At the beginning of the year, nobody could have predicted the massive demand for Stanley tumblers, but it goes to show how important marketing and storytelling is when trying to win share of attention. With Cyber Weekend quickly approaching, we're watching closely to see how this dynamic plays out and which brands come out on top."

Key Report Highlights:

The report also reveals character toy company, Pop Mart , became the top-traded brand in the collectibles category in October, surpassing Lego and Bearbrick . Also, thanks to tumbler-mania, Stanley has achieved 86% price premium this year to date on the platform and Prada accessories has seen over 500% year-over-year trade growth.

Check out StockX's latest report at https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-2024-trends/ .

