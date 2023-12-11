StockX Launches '12 Days Of Giftmas,' Offers Daily Awards to Holiday Shoppers

— Buy any product from StockX to be eligible to win a site credit during the '12 days of Giftmas' —

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today StockX announced its first-ever '12 Days of Giftmas' promotion, giving anyone who makes a purchase the chance to win a free site credit. Starting Wednesday, December 13, and continuing for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, one winner per day will receive the amount of their purchase back in site credit, up to $500. Winners will be revealed daily on StockX's Instagram and Twitter channels, with the first recipient announced on Thursday, December 14.

The news comes amid strong holiday sales on StockX. The company averaged more than one trade every second throughout the day on Black Friday, and Cyber Monday trades surpassed 2022 levels. Additionally, Ugg , New Balance , Asics , and Fear of God set new trade records on Black Friday.

In preparation for the holidays, StockX rolled out new features to attract and better serve customers throughout the busy shopping season. Among the enhancements the company introduced is Xpress Ship , a three-day shipping option available for select footwear in the United States. As a result, buyers can now shop up to December 19, 2023, and still receive their items by December 25, 2023. StockX also recently launched StockX Lists , a new tool that allows users to curate lists of the products they want most (and their preferred sizes) to share with family and friends.

"We've seen a very strong performance this holiday season, with a healthy mix of both return and first-time customers," said Greg Schwartz, StockX president and chief operating officer. "Our promotional rollout has been a big draw – we took a more wide-reaching approach than in years past, and we're extending our giveaways well beyond Cyber Weekend. Additionally, StockX's new Xpress Ship offering allows customers to shop later than ever before and still have peace of mind knowing products will be on their doorstep within three business days."

Some of this year's top products are available for last-minute gifting with Xpress Ship, including Ugg Tasman and Tazz slippers and the Crocs Classic Clog Mater . Ugg remains the fastest-growing brand in StockX's 'Shoes' category, while the Mater Clog saw more release-week trades1 than any other Crocs collaboration in StockX history. In the sneakers category, top picks include the Asics Gel-1130 , New Balance 9060 , and adidas Campus 00s . Shop the full range of products eligible for three-day shipping here .

Other popular items that are trading at high volumes right now include hoodies from Fear of God – with black and oatmeal colorways ranking among the top-traded items. Additionally, Nuptse jackets from The North Face have remained a staple among StockX shoppers. In the accessories category, affordable luxury pieces like Telfar's Small Shopping Bag are a hit. The Supreme x Spalding Mini Basketball Hoop – which dropped on November 24 as a part of the Fall/Winter collection – has been a surprising favorite. The Mini Hoop boasts an average resale price of $157, a 78% premium compared to its original retail price ($88). Meanwhile, Sony's PlayStation Portal Remote Player is dominating the electronics market. While non-Xpress Ship items are not guaranteed to be delivered by December 25, they are eligible for the '12 Days of Giftmas' promotion.

1 Release week is defined as the product's release date plus six additional days.

