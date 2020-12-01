StockX Reports Record-Breaking Cyber Weekend, Daily Gross Merchandise Value Averaged 100% Growth From 2019

DETROIT, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on rapid growth in 2020, StockX reports a record-breaking Cyber Weekend, with daily gross merchandise value (GMV) averaging 100% growth compared to the same four-day period in 2019. The platform also set a new single-day trade record on Black Friday and a single-day GMV record on Cyber Monday. On Black Friday, StockX saw an average of one trade per second and exceeded a rate of three trades per second at peak shopping times throughout Cyber Weekend. With pandemic-induced concerns pushing more people to shop online, StockX saw 10 million visitors between Friday, Nov. 27 and Monday, Nov. 30 — a new record that comes on the heels of the company reporting 25 million monthly visitors for the first time in its third quarter.

In addition to facilitating a record number of individual trades throughout the weekend, StockX saw a surge of new customers, with nearly 100,000 new buyers making their first-ever StockX purchase during Cyber Weekend. During the four-day shopping event, more than 20,000 different types of products were sold on StockX, with sneakers and gaming consoles topping the best-sellers list.

Next-Gen Gaming Consoles Dominate Electronics Category

Throughout Cyber Weekend, more than one gaming console was traded every minute on StockX. The Xbox Series X leads the way as the best-selling system, holding the No. 4 spot on the list. The Sony PlayStation 5 is closely trailing Xbox's latest release, landing the No. 5 spot on the list.

Jordan Brand Releases Top Best-Sellers List

The two best-selling sneakers are from Jordan Brand, and both dropped over the weekend. The Jordan 4 Fire Red — No. 1 on the list — was released on Nov. 28 and saw more than 1,800 trades in a single hour after it released Saturday morning. The Grade School version of the sneaker also made the top 10 list, coming in at No. 8. The Jordan 1 Black Metallic Gold was released on Cyber Monday, and in less than three hours had already climbed to the No. 2 spot on the list. In terms of release day trade totals, both the Fire Red Jordan 4 and the Metallic Gold Jordan 1 rank among the ten biggest sneaker releases in StockX history. Coming in at No. 6 is the Jordan 1 Mocha, a sneaker that bears a close resemblance to the highly-coveted Travis Scott Jordan 1 . Its connection to the Travis Scott colorway coupled with the overwhelming popularity of the iconic Jordan 1 silhouette helped this shoe rise to the top.

Global Growth Reaches Record Highs

Buyers from more than 140 different countries and territories made purchases on StockX throughout Cyber Weekend. In Europe, new buyers more than doubled compared to 2019, fueling a 125% increase in buy-side trades. The number of new sellers in Asia increased by more than 200% year-over-year, driving a 550% uptick in sell-side trades within the region. In Hong Kong specifically, sell-side trades increased over 1,500% compared to the same period in 2019.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online resale market for sneakers, apparel, electronics, accessories, and collectibles. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach brings unparalleled access and transparency powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on fair market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers, Sony and Microsoft. Founded in 2016, the company employs about 1,000 people in 13 offices and authentication centers around the world, and facilitates sales in more than 200 countries and territories. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

