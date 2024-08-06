StockX Drops New Report Revealing Asics, Adidas, and On as Fastest-Growing Sneaker Brands

Denim Tears, Timberland, and Prada are among the brands that made the biggest jumps on the secondary market in 2024

DETROIT, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Current culture marketplace StockX today released its latest trend report – Big Facts: Brands Making Moves – identifying the fastest-growing brands across its sneakers, shoes, apparel, and accessories categories. Based on global sales data from the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, the analysis highlights key trends including the diversification of the sneaker market, gains in the streetwear space, and continued secondary market demand for non-sneaker footwear brands.

"This report underscores the evolution in the resale markets, and one of the largest brand rotations in recent history, which creates an exciting time for consumers," said StockX CEO Scott Cutler. "We're seeing the power of creativity, marketing, storytelling and innovation from smaller brands driving meaningful shifts in market share away from the largest brands who have struggled to keep pace. We're seeing that dynamic play out in what's trading on the platform."

Key Report Highlights:

For more information on the report, visit https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-brands-making-moves-2024/ .

1 Only sneaker brands with at least 5K trades in H1 2024 were considered

