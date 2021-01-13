StockX's Annual Snapshot Report Sheds Light on Market-moving Trends, Industry Insights, and Record Growth in 2020

"2020 was a pivotal year for so many reasons; while it made for extraordinary challenges, it also brought unprecedented growth and opportunity as the world shifted almost exclusively to an online commerce experience. Following a 75% year-over-year revenue increase in our third quarter, we saw even higher growth in Q4 thanks to a record-breaking holiday season," said Scott Cutler, StockX CEO. "This paradigm shift, and the incredible work of our team to remain open, stable, and strong through the toughest of times, propelled StockX to extraordinary growth in 2020. We're excited to build on the momentum in 2021 and continue to deliver a next gen experience to buyers and sellers around the world."