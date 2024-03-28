Stoic Equity Partners Purchases 90,300 Square Foot Flex Industrial Property in Atlanta MSA

Daphne, Ala.-based commercial real estate investment firm Stoic Equity Partners breaks into McDonough, Ga. market; adds new asset to investment fund

DAPHNE, Ala., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoic Equity Partners has closed on the purchase of another flex industrial property, the third closing associated with its investment fund, SEP Industrial Holdings I, LLC. The asset, a 5-building portfolio located on McDonough Pkwy in McDonough, Ga., consists of 90,300 square feet of office and warehouse space.

221, 223, 363, 373 McDonough Parkway McDonough, GA

The company's acquisition of the McDonough Parkway Portfolio marks its second investment in the Atlanta MSA. The McDonough Parkway Portfolio presents a prime investment opportunity in McDonough, Ga., an affluent Atlanta suburb boasting a 5-mile population of 87,426 residents and a projected growth rate of 1.5% by 2028. Strategically situated just south of Atlanta, McDonough offers easy access to I-75, providing a direct 28-mile route to Downtown.

The portfolio features five buildings with loading docks and drive-in access, a rare combination in the area, along with 18-20-foot clear heights, ample truck court space and proximity to major interstates, retail corridors and housing. Positioned in a premier industrial park on McDonough Parkway, these properties cater to tenants with distribution, manufacturing and warehousing needs, making them highly desirable for potential lessees.

"The McDonough submarket within the Atlanta MSA is currently expanding at a tremendous pace. We are very excited to be able to purchase over 90K square feet in such a strong area. We were attracted to this portfolio due to its diverse tenant mix that the majority of which have been in place for 5-10 + years showing commitment to the space," said Grant Reaves, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Stoic.

The addition of this property brings Stoic's total portfolio to over 877,200 square feet and $86 million in acquisition and development assets. Stoic continues to focus on expanding its flex industrial portfolio in 2024 with multiple assets currently under contract closing within the coming months.

About Stoic Equity Partners

Stoic Equity Partners is a Daphne, Ala.-based commercial real estate investment firm committed to pursuing value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate acquisitions and developments throughout the Southeast. Co-founders Jeremy Friedman and Grant Reaves, both seasoned commercial real estate brokers, united their expertise to establish Stoic Equity Partners. Following their experience in investment real estate through brokerage, the founders transitioned to managing commercial real estate investments as sponsors and managers.

For more information about Stoic Equity Partners and its innovative approach to real estate investment, please visit its official website: stoicEP.com .

