STOKE Shoes Built for "Real Feet" Lands in 450+ Stores After Breakout Launch

From DTC Debut to 450+ Retail Doors in 90 Days: STOKE Shoes' Rapid Expansion Begins this

March, Bringing Suitable Footwear to the 75% of American Men with Wide Feet.

GEORGES MILLS, N.H., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 90 days after launching online, STOKE Shoes , serving the 65 million men with wide feet in America who are largely ignored by the athletic footwear world, is moving from startup to nationwide retail rollout. Beginning March 1, the brand's inaugural collection will land in more than 450 retail doors across the country, including Scheels, Murdoch's, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rack Room Shoes, Shoe Department, Shoe Sensation, Runnings, Sun & Ski, North 40, and a network of independent specialty retailers.

The rapid expansion follows a strong direct-to-consumer debut in January, where early styles earned a 4.9 average rating and multiple sell-outs within the first weeks of launch. For a new entrant in a category dominated by legacy brands and billion-dollar marketing budgets, the speed of retail adoption is notable.

STOKE was founded on a simple observation – the average American man looks nothing like the narrow, elite-athlete template the athletic footwear industry still designs around. Most men aren't training for podiums or chasing personal records. They're working long days, coaching their kids, driving trucks, walking job sites, standing on concrete, and living in their sneakers from morning to night. Yet the market continues to optimize for performance theater and trend cycles.

Founder Rick Blackshaw, a footwear industry veteran, saw an opportunity in the overlooked majority. "Expanding into 450-plus doors this early is a major validation moment for us. It tells us the market gap we saw isn't theoretical, it's real, and retailers are seeing the same demand we saw online. For the brand, this means scale and credibility. But more importantly, for consumers, it means access. Guys shouldn't have to hunt for a shoe that fits properly. Now they can walk into their local store, try STOKE on, and feel the difference immediately. That's when this brand really comes to life."

That "something bigger" is backed by data the industry has largely sidestepped. An estimated 75 percent of American men measure E-width or wider, yet most athletic footwear is still built on narrow, athlete-optimized lasts. The average American man weighs 200 pounds, creating higher underfoot load than traditional performance builds account for. And the vast majority of consumers purchase athletic-style sneakers for everyday wear, not sport-specific activity.

STOKE's inaugural styles, FO-MO and VERSA, were engineered around that reality. Built on a wide, stable platform with high-cushion underfoot construction and flexible uppers designed to accommodate natural foot expansion throughout the day, the shoes prioritize comfort, fit, and durability over performance gimmicks. The result is a sneaker built less for highlight reels and more for hardware stores, sidelines, and long workdays.

Retail buyers moved quickly. The brand's expansion into more than 450 doors ahead of its first full retail season reflects growing appetite among sporting goods and footwear chains for differentiated products that speak to everyday, value-conscious, comfort-first consumers outside the hype cycle.

"We're not trying to out-cool anybody," Blackshaw added. "We're building for the 65 million guys who just want shoes that fit, feel great, and don't require a decoder ring to understand. Retailers saw that this customer has been underserved for years. We brought them the solution."

As inventory scales and new colorways and distribution deepen throughout 2025, STOKE is positioning itself not as a niche alternative, but as a brand built for the majority of men the performance-driven market has historically overlooked.

Because while most sneaker marketing is still focused on running 26.2, most American men are running life — and now they can buy a shoe built for exactly that, in more than 450 stores nationwide.

The Engineering

PowerStack™ Platform

The most underfoot cushioning in the casual athletic game. A low-durometer, high-energy-return compound provides all-day "holy sh*t" comfort (the phrase most wear testers actually say the moment they put them on) while delivering instant recovery for hardworking feet.

Mansplay™ Midsole

Built on a wide platform with no forefoot cup, because real men's feet expand throughout the day under real pressure. Paired with STOKE'S Elastech™ dynamic 4-way stretch upper, the system lets feet spread, flex, and relax into maximum comfort.

Big Ball Girth™ Fit System

A modern anatomical last built for the reality of men's feet, giving honest room where it's needed and eliminating the "race-shoe squeeze" designed for athletes most consumers will never resemble. Plus, it is fun to talk about.

Slip-On Stoke Out™ Entry

A friction-free, bend-free entry system for men who want to get out the door without performing a stretching routine.

For more information, visit stokeshoes.com.

ABOUT STOKE Shoes

STOKE Shoes is a performance-lifestyle brand engineered for the 65 million all-American men with wide feet overlooked by the athletic footwear industry. Founded by Rick Blackshaw in 2025, Stoke builds shoes that match how real men live; with more room, more cushioning, and more honesty. The company is headquartered in New Hampshire with global manufacturing partners.

