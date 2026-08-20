GEORGES MILLS, N.H., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STOKE Shoes – the sneaker brand engineered for the 65 million men in America with wide feet – today announced that media personality, interviewer, and creator Caleb Pressley has joined the brand as creative lead and partner, bringing his signature blend of sports, humor, and culture-driven storytelling to the breakthrough footwear label.

STOKE Shoes Names Caleb Pressley as Brand Partner

Pressley, a former University of North Carolina football player and founder of Bill Joe Productions, is best known for his viral series Sundae Conversation, where his offbeat, deadpan interviewing style has made him a standout voice in digital sports and culture media. He first built his audience at Barstool Sports before launching his own independent production company, further establishing his reputation as a creator with a distinct, unpolished conversational tone. His ability to connect with audiences through humor, authenticity, and a naturally unconventional style has made him a strong fit for a brand like STOKE Shoes that is built on challenging convention.

As a partner, Pressley will collaborate with STOKE Shoes on creative campaigns and digital content that highlight the brand's focus on fit, individuality, and cultural relevance, bringing storytelling to a category often dominated by functional messaging alone. The viral sports media personality is also working busily behind the scenes on his very own signature STOKE Shoes, which will debut in late 2026.

"Caleb has a way of making culture feel unfiltered and real, which is exactly what STOKE Shoes is about," said Rick Blackshaw, Co-Founder of STOKE Shoes. "We're building a brand that speaks to an absurdly large group of people who have been overlooked by the footwear industry for far too long, and Caleb helps bring that message to life in a way that is uniquely him – natural and entertaining."

The partnership underscores STOKE Shoes' continued focus on redefining modern footwear through better fit, inclusive design thinking, and creator-led storytelling that resonates with today's audiences.

"STOKE is by far the most comfortable brand of shoes I have ever worn in my life," said Pressley. "Honestly, it's not even close. I can't wait for other guys like me to try them."

To follow Caleb's journey, now in properly fitting shoes, visit: @calebpressley. To learn about STOKE Shoes, visit www.stokeshoes.com.

Founded in 2025, STOKE Shoes is a performance‑lifestyle brand redefining how men experience fit with sneakers that feel like they were made for feet that do stuff. From workdays to weekends, STOKE is built for the 65 million men in America with wide feet – the real feet in the real world.

Available online now at stokeshoes.com and at select retail partners nationwide, including Scheels, Murdoch's, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rack Room Shoes, Shoe Department, Shoe Sensation, Runnings, Sun & Ski, North 40, specialty independent stores, and more.

About STOKE Shoes

STOKE Shoes is a performance-lifestyle brand engineered for the 65 million all-American men with wide feet overlooked by the athletic footwear industry. Founded by Rick Blackshaw in 2025, Stoke builds shoes that match how real men live; with more room, more cushioning, and more honesty. The company is headquartered in New Hampshire with global manufacturing partners.

Media Contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE STOKE Shoes