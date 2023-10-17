Stokes Family Office Named to Top RIA List by Forbes/SHOOK Research

The New Orleans-based financial firm ranks #40 and is the only Louisiana organization in the top 100 for the second consecutive year.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokes Family Office, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, announces that on October 10, 2023 it was named to Forbes' 2023 list of America's Top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms, based on March 31, 2023 data. This is the second consecutive year that the firm has made the list, as well as the second consecutive year that it is the only Louisiana-headquartered organization to break the top 100.

"Our principles are based on thoughtful and holistic client service, which means going beyond simply growing a portfolio" said Doug Stokes, managing partner at Stokes Family Office. "As a 100% family-owned business, we understand the value of meaningful relationships, so we focus on serving our clients with a long-term mindset while still being nimble enough to make short-term changes. This recognition is further affirmation that we're on the right track."

The second annual Forbes/Shook Top RIA list contains 250 advisory firms and is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients are taken into consideration. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating.

View the full list and additional details at forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms

To learn more about Stokes Family Office, please visit stokesfamilyoffice.com

About Stokes Family Office, LLC

Stokes Family Office, LLC is 100% family-owned and SEC-registered investment adviser* serving executives, business owners, and other high-net-worth entrepreneurs in the New Orleans area for over 35 years. As a fiduciary, the firm is committed to providing wealth management, retirement planning, family office, and other financial services that are in the best interest of its clients. The team approaches the complexities of wealth management with a modern, innovative point of view and offers clients transparent guidance that helps simplify their complex financial lives. For more information, visit stokesfamilyoffice.com.

*Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement by securities regulators and does not imply that Stokes has attained a certain level of skill, training, or ability.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, Firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through various sources, such as conferences and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions for how to choose the right financial advisor and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

MEDIA CONTACT

AdvisorPR

702-685-7450

[email protected]

SOURCE Stokes Family Office