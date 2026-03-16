NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke , the renowned Scandinavian brand known for premium children's products that foster family connection, announces the launch of Tripp Trapp® Wild Wood, a special edition of its iconic high chair that celebrates the authentic beauty and individuality of natural wood.

STOKKE INTRODUCES TRIPP TRAPP® WILD WOOD, A SPECIAL EDITION OF THE ICONIC HIGH CHAIR THAT CELEBRATES THE BEAUTY OF NATURAL WOOD

Crafted from natural beechwood, Tripp Trapp® Wild Wood highlights the organic characteristics found in nature. Each chair features unique details such as knots, darker grain patterns, and organic lines, making every piece truly one of a kind. The result is a chair that carries its own story and character, reflecting the individuality of the children and families who use it.

"The Tripp Trapp® Wild Wood is a celebration of character and individuality," said Product Manager Mara-Sophie Rossberg. "Each chair carries its own fingerprint, and no two will be alike. It offers children a seat that feels entirely their own, reflecting the unique place each child holds within the family."

The special edition embraces the natural contrast within European beechwood, where darker cores and lighter outer rings create distinctive patterns. Through selective craftsmanship, richer grain details are revealed on the seat and footplates. A specially developed lacquer finish enhances the texture of the wood, allowing the natural material to be both seen and felt.

Originally designed in 1972 by Norwegian designer Peter Opsvik, the Tripp Trapp chair revolutionized children's seating by bringing little ones to the dining table at the proper height, enabling them to sit comfortably alongside their family. Its adjustable seat and footplate bring the ground to the child, encouraging natural movement and ergonomic sitting from infancy through adulthood. With accessories such as the Newborn Set and Baby Set, the chair can be used from day one.

A true design icon, Tripp Trapp has been welcomed into more than 16 million homes worldwide and has been exhibited in leading museums including Museum of Modern Art in New York, Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and Centre Pompidou in Paris.

The Tripp Trapp® Wild Wood Wild Wood High Chair is available now on Target.com and in select Target stores, at $349, and on Stokke.com on April 1st

For more on Stokke and their product offerings, visit www.stokke.com.

ABOUT STOKKE

Founded in Ålesund in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in high chairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more. Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, Stokke creates premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. Their mission is simple: to support parents in raising confident kids for a better world. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, Stokke transforms this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness, exemplified by the iconic Tripp Trapp® chair. Their commitment to sustainability drives the use of durable, high-quality materials, vital for crafting long-lasting products with grow-with-your-child functionality and timeless design, so we can move towards a more sustainable future.

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SOURCE Stokke