STOKKE LAUNCHES NEW SNOOZI™ BASSINET, A PREMIUM SLEEP SOLUTION DEVELOPED WITH SOUND SLEEP IN MIND

News provided by

Stokke

17 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke, the Scandinavian maker of premium children's products, announces the launch of the Stokke® Snoozi™. This new bassinet is a cozy sleep solution that cradles baby and keeps them near in every room or when families are on the move.

Stokke® Snoozi™ features a soft oval shape that gives a sense of security, while the innovative 3D mesh material ensures both breathability and shade from the light. Great for naps and approved for overnight sleep, the included premium mattress is both firm and breathable. For the first 6 months, the bassinet is used in the high newborn position, to keep baby close. When babies can pull themselves up, the mattress can be lowered, and the bassinet can be used up until 9 months.

Designed with high quality materials, including FCS®-certified wooden legs and a strong aluminium frame, the Stokke® Snoozi™ bassinet only weighs 16lbs, making it lightweight, yet sturdy and easy to move to every room of your home. It is also available in two timeless shades to suit any décor.

Stokke® Snoozi™ is easy to assemble in just a few minutes without the use of tools, which makes it suitable for families on the move. The optional bag stores all parts neatly which makes traveling and sleep-overs easy for active families on the move. Available accessories include a set of fitted sheets, a protection sheet and a bag.

For more on Stokke and their product offerings, please visit www.stokke.com.

ABOUT STOKKE®

Founded in Ålesund, Norway in 1932, Stokke initially manufactured seats for buses as well as adult furniture. The first children's product was introduced in 1972: The legendary Tripp Trapp® chair designed by Peter Opsvik celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The chair is manufactured in Europe and has sold over 13 million units sold worldwide.  

Stokke aims to give children the best start in life and help them develop into independent, confident adults. The Stokke product family is based on the core values of sustainability, design and the healthy development of our children.  

In June 2021, Stokke acquired LIMAS, a German manufacturer of baby carriers, and Mukako, an Italian brand that offers modular children's play tables. In December 2021, Stokke announced the acquisition of the BABYZEN brand, which manufactures the lightweight premium complete stroller YOYO. In May 2022, EVOMOVE, the manufacturer of the well-known Nomi chair, joined the Stokke family as the latest acquisition.  

SOURCE Stokke

