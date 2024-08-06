STOKKE LAUNCHES NEW YOYO³ STROLLER

The iconic compact stroller has been reimagined, making it even easier to live life on the go

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke, the renowned Scandinavian brand known for its premium children's products, today announces the launch of the Stokke® YOYO³, the first YOYO product under the Stokke brand. This launch is the latest evolution of the iconic YOYO® stroller that has transformed parenting with its innovative design.

Stokke has taken the beloved YOYO® to new heights with the new Stokke® YOYO³. This latest iteration builds on its worldwide reputation, making the best even better with new features. Features include:

YOYO³ STROLLER

Enhanced ventilation and convenient peek-a-boo window

An extended canopy, featuring water-repellent and Anti-UV (UPF 50+) fabric for superior sun protection

Reflective wheels with improved 4 wheel shock absorbers for a smoother ride

A storage basket capacity of 22lbs – that's an additional 11lbs of increased basket capacity!

A redesigned seat pad featuring a taller height & improved shock absorbers

Screw assembly, which ensures a high-quality product and materials used vs a glue assembled frame

"With Stokke® YOYO³, we aim to enrich the lives of parents, and help them to navigate any environment with their little ones by their side," says Stokke CEO, Jacob Kragh. "I'm excited about this launch, as it marks the first YOYO® novelty under the Stokke brand umbrella and a great advancement of an already iconic stroller! At Stokke, we are always pursuing excellence, and looking to enhance our products and strengthen the bond between parents and children."

Stokke's new YOYO³ stroller combines lightweight convenience with thoughtful features, responding to parents' needs for easy everyday use and hassle-free travel. It is light and compact, folds in and out in a flash, and is carry-on compatible (most flight attendants know YOYO by name!), easily tucking into even the smallest storage spaces.

Beyond its convenience, Stokke® YOYO³ offers features that allow it to grow with every family. Designed to be used from newborn to toddler, it provides two different newborn options (the YOYO 0+ newborn pack & the YOYO newborn shell, ensuring comfort from day one. Additionally, YOYO car seat adapters are available allowing for select car seats to be easily used with the stroller.

As families expand, Stokke® YOYO³ adapts with ease. In a single click YOYO connect turns your single stroller into a double stroller – the perfect accessory for growing families! Another sibling solution, is the YOYO® board which allows your second child to sit or stand along on your stroller ride!

To complement Stokke® YOYO³, a variety of other accessories are available, ensuring it's ready for any situation or weather condition. Additionally, with a selection of 9 colors, Stokke® YOYO³ can be customized to match any style.

To learn more, please visit www.stokke.com.

About Stokke

Founded in Ålesund in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in highchairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more. Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, we create premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. Our mission is simple: to support parents in raising confident kids for a better world. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, we transform this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness, exemplified by our iconic Tripp Trapp® chair. Our commitment to sustainability drives us to use durable, high-quality materials, vital for crafting long-lasting products with grow-with-your-child functionality and timeless design, so we can move towards a more sustainable future.

