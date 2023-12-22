"Stolen Dough" Premieres on Amazon Prime, Unveiling the True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza's Real Inventor

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated film "Stolen Dough", (stolendough.com) directed by AFI Award Winner Stefano Da Frè and produced by Laura Pellegrini, in collaboration with the Russo Brothers National Film Forum is now on Amazon Prime Video at http://tinyurl.com/2y3ms5hs.

Stolen Dough Movie

"Stolen Dough" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This is a true story of resilience. A gripping tale of the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.

Stolen Dough Movie Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNOhEydH3uE

Stefano Da Frè, Director of STOLEN DOUGH said, "It is a dream come true to have STOLEN DOUGH available on an international brand like Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime cares about its filmmakers, and cares about having personal stories shared with the whole world. We are bringing this powerful David vs Goliath story to audiences with a rich cinematic history such as England, Italy, Portugal, Brazil and Mexico, all within the Amazon Prime platform. The whole production team and I are honored to begin 2024 with a journey that takes STOLEN DOUGH to audiences across the globe."

The film's protagonist, Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello, the inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza says, "It is so hard to explain how truly happy I am. I am finally able to share my story of my lifelong journey explaining the facts about who really invented stuffed crust pizza. The thought that our film will be viewed on Amazon Prime is just over the top exciting for me."

Interviews Available with Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter of Stolen Dough & Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello

Media Contact: Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR at 516-639-0988 or [email protected]

SOURCE Stefano Da Frè