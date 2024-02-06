"Stolen Dough" Premieres on Apple TV, Featuring The Exclusive Director's Cut, Unveiling The True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza's Real Inventor

Stefano Da Frè

06 Feb, 2024, 08:53 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Crime-Docudrama movie "STOLEN DOUGH," (stolendough.com) directed by AFI Award Winner Stefano Da Frè and produced by Laura Pellegrini, in collaboration with the Russo Brothers & Rosso Films International is now on Apple TV, featuring the exclusive Director's cut of the film only available on APPLE TV. Premiering on February 8th, 2024

"STOLEN DOUGH" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This is a true story of resilience. A gripping tale of the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.

https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/stolen-dough/umc.cmc.52hklxlp1a1tuz7pntdfa4xmz

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNOhEydH3uE

Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter of STOLEN DOUGH said, "Apple TV is a very big step for our film "Stolen Dough", I am absolutely honored to be joining the ranks of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and other great films & television shows that are in the Apple TV family. We are honored that only APPLE TV will carry the exclusive Director's Cut of 'Stolen Dough'. "

The film's protagonist, "Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello, the inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza says, "It is so hard to explain how truly happy I am. I am finally able to share my story of my lifelong journey explaining the facts about who really invented stuffed crust pizza. The thought that our film will be viewed on APPLE TV is just over the top exciting for me."

Interviews Available with Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter of Stolen Dough & Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello.

About APPLE TV:

Apple TV is an American subscription streaming service owned and operated by Apple Inc. Launched on November 1, 2019, it offers a selection of original production film and television series called Apple Originals. The service was announced during the Apple Special Event of March 2019, where entertainers from Apple TV projects appeared onstage, including Jennifer AnistonOprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

Media Contact:

Mark Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, Inc.
(516) 639-0988 (Call/Text)

SOURCE Stefano Da Frè

