STOLI GROUP JOINS DISCUS AS DIRECTOR MEMBER

Solidifies Commitment to Advancing the U.S. Spirits Industry

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group today announced a formal commitment to advancing the U.S. Spirits industry through a Director Member position with The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the leading voice and advocate for the U.S. spirits industry. In this role, Stoli Group will be actively engaged in pertinent issues facing the innovation, production, distribution, and marketing of the drinks business in the U.S.

"DISCUS has shown a deep commitment to the Spirits industry. Always on the front lines advocating not only for its members but for the industry overall, we owe DISCUS a thank you as well as our time and support," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. "As a new director member, Stoli Group will do our part to help DISCUS guide the spirits industry into a better future."

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States is the leading voice and advocate for distilled spirits in the U.S., advocating on legislative, regulatory and public affairs issues impacting the distilled spirits sector at the local, state, federal and international levels. DISCUS members are committed to responsibility and encourage adults who drink to do so in moderation.

"With Russia's invasion into Ukraine, we witnessed firsthand the power of a singular voice working toward shared goals," continued McKinney. "DISCUS was able to succinctly and efficiently disseminate accurate information to educate constituents as well as elected officials. Advocacy has never been more important, and Stoli does not shy away from opportunities to advance issues of importance to us. We look forward to active participation as a DISCUS Director Member."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Stoli Group as our newest DISCUS director members," said Chris Swonger, DISCUS President and CEO. "As DISCUS marks its 50th Anniversary, we are embarking on a strategic plan aimed at building upon the industry's growth by promoting consumer convenience in the marketplace, making the industry more inclusive and diverse, and harnessing our collective commitment to responsibility. Stoli shares our vision, and through their membership and engagement, DISCUS will continue to drive successes for the industry, advocating for the interests of the supplier tier and responsible distilled spirits consumers."

About Stoli Group

Stoli Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liqueurs, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Argentina, Latvia, Spain, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com .

