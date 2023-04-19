Stone Soup Leadership Institute Opens Registration for Cronkite Awards for Climate Education

SWANSEA, Mass., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Us to honor these Climate Education Champions

To register: Eventbrite

Registration Open: Cronkite Awards for Climate Education

Connecticut : State Representative Christine Palm

Hawaii : State Representative Nicole Lowen

Massachusetts : Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer

Massachusetts : State Senator Marc Pacheco

New Jersey : First Lady Tammy Murphy

The Cronkite Awards Ceremony is a one-hour (3 pm EST/12 pm PST) hybrid event on April 20 with VIP and celebrity recognition featuring Ed Begley Jr. will feature live and virtual in multiple locations. Cronkite Awards Press Release

Sneak Preview Video

Call to Action for Climate Education

At the Cronkite Awards event, the Institute will launch the Stone Soup Climate Education Curriculum – in partnership with Barnes & Noble to take it directly to all school districts. The Institute's Curriculum brings to life the 100 stories in the book, Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life-Changing Stories of Young Heroes. It is aligned with NGSS and state standards. It is distributed directly to schools nationwide in partnership with Barnes & Noble's Business Education Development Managers. #YourBNrep

The next generation deserves the best educational tools to prepare them for their future – especially, to understand and respond to the impact of the climate change. We need your help!

With your support, we can educate all our children to build a more just, equitable, and sustainable world for all.

For more information to bring the Stone Soup Climate Education Curriculum to schools: here.

About the Stone Soup Leadership Institute: The Institute has been a leader in developing climate education tools, trainings, and initiatives to build a sustainable world for over 25 years (Case Studies).

www.CronkiteAwards.com

www.stonesoupleadership.org

Media Contact:

Jim ONeill

(617) 299-6185

[email protected]

SOURCE Stone Soup Leadership Institute