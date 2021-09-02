Stonebranch Recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner® in the 2021 Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs)

In its August 2021 report, Gartner examined the current state of automation and WLA's evolution into SOAP.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the August 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms.*

"We believe it's an honor to be recognized by Gartner in both its first and second SOAP Market Guides," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "In our opinion, being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our platform's value to IT Ops, DevOps, and DataOps leaders who need to orchestrate automated IT processes in real-time across increasingly complex hybrid IT environments."

According to Gartner, "Infrastructure and operations leaders must use platforms for service orchestration and automation to deliver customer-focused agility as part of their cloud, big data and DevOps initiatives." Gartner predicts that, "By year end 2024, 80% of organizations currently delivering workload automation will be using service orchestration and automation platforms to orchestrate cross-domain workloads."

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) enables service orchestration and automation across hybrid IT environments, while empowering developers, data teams, and operational groups to collaborate within a single platform. The UAC goes even further to support self-service automation for line of business users. By centralizing the management of workloads across on-prem, cloud, and containerized microservices, enterprises gain the ability to scale their automation programs and increase observability, auditing, and compliance capabilities.

* "Gartner, Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms," Chris Saunderson, Manjunath Bhat, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, August 10, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

