Stonebridge Financial Group Selects Wealthbox for Enterprise CRM

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new enterprise CRM agreement with Stonebridge Financial Group, a financial services company with locations in Harrisburg and Lancaster, PA.

The enterprise agreement makes Wealthbox available to 30 financial professionals and staff at Stonebridge, enabling them to use Wealthbox's intuitive interface, robust automation, and collaborative features to enhance client relationship management and streamline operations.

Stonebridge Financial Group, known for its client-centric approach to financial planning, chose Wealthbox for its ease of use, advanced workflow capabilities, and comprehensive integration with other key financial technology platforms. Implementing Wealthbox will support Stonebridge's commitment to delivering personalized financial advice and fostering stronger client relationships.

"We are excited to partner with Stonebridge Financial Group to provide a seamless CRM experience that meets their enterprise needs," said Jomin Bishop, VP of Enterprise Sales at Wealthbox. "With Wealthbox, Stonebridge advisors will have a powerful tool to optimize client interactions, manage workflows efficiently, and drive business growth."

"Wealthbox's user-friendly design, its seamless integration with our existing tech stack, and its scalability to accommodate our growing practice were significant factors in our decision," said Cody Gehman, Director of Operations at Stonebridge Financial Group. "Wealthbox is already enhancing our team's productivity, efficiency, and overall client service."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

About Stonebridge Financial Group

Stonebridge Financial Group is an SEC registered investment advisory practice with a focus on personalized wealth management, corporate retirement plan services, financial planning, and investment advisory services. With offices in Harrisburg and Lancaster, Stonebridge is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through tailored advice and exceptional client service.

SOURCE Wealthbox