StoneCastle Once Again Recognized as a Top 10 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the second time and are proud of the work culture we've cultivated," said Dan Farrell, CEO of StoneCastle. "Landing the #4 spot on the list out of 40 outstanding companies is a wonderful validation of what we are doing here at StoneCastle. Our success is a direct result of our talented and dedicated team members. The formula is pretty simple, hire good people and give them the resources and outlets they need to be successful every day. That translates to high morale, personal and professional growth, client satisfaction, and recognition like that of Best Places."

Since 2009, StoneCastle has been ubiquitous in the federally insured deposit space. It provides insured deposit solutions to institutions and RIAs with up to $100 million in federal insurance protection per client tax ID. "We love what we do. Our technology and operating platforms enable us to satisfy client demands regarding their cash while simultaneously getting funding into local communities around the country and doing good with deposits," concluded Farrell.

Companies on the list provide technology products, services, or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

About StoneCastle

StoneCastle provides funding and liquidity solutions to insured depository institutions and administers insured deposit solutions for some of the world's most recognized brands, including Fortune 500 companies, colleges and universities, family offices, endowments and foundations, public funds, and high net worth individuals through RIAs. It boasts one of the largest insured depository institution networks in the country and administers approximately $22 billion in its deposit programs. StoneCastle has been a proven and valued partner to its clients since 2009. Learn more at StoneCastle.com.

SOURCE StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC