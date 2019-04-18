Stonehurst Place named South's Number One Inn by Southern Living in magazine's 2019 South's Best Awards

ATLANTA, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehurst Place wins coveted Number One Inn spot when iconic Southern Living magazine surveys readers to determine the best destinations in the region.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as the South's top inn by the true experts – travelers who shared their experience by voting in Southern Living magazine's Best of the South survey," said Barb Shadomy, interior designer and owner of Stonehurst Place. "We owe a deep gratitude to our treasured guests for their votes that confirm Stonehurst Place's appeal to travelers is our unique combination of contemporary interiors set against the backdrop of this renovated historic mansion house, combined with sumptuous gourmet breakfasts and the thoughtful service of our incredible staff who help guests enjoy an authentic, local experience."

The reader survey was developed by the editors at Southern Living in association with a third-party research firm, GBH Insights, and was made available online from July to October 2018. The more than 65,000 responses included votes for Inns, Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, Bars, Barbecue Joints, Chefs, Cities, Food Cities, Food Towns and Small Towns.

Stonehurst Place, member of the Southern Living Hotel Collection, was home base for Michael Dubin, famed Dollar Shave Club founder, and his family during their 2018 Atlanta visit for his commencement speech at alma mater, Emory University.

"I stay at Stonehurst Place because innkeeper Grace Cardona's breakfast is outstanding, the property is incredible, and the rooms are full of interesting details," said Michael Dubin. "I can see why they were voted the South's Best Inn by Southern Living Magazine."

About Stonehurst Place



Built in 1896, award-winning Stonehurst Place is Atlanta's only luxury bed & breakfast inn and hotel. Because it belonged to the same family for over 100 years, this bed and breakfast retains much of its original layout, features and hardware. Guests are treated to the unique combination of restored features of the home and modern luxuries such as heated Carrara marble floors, deluxe two-person spa tubs, and Corian®-clad walk in showers. Owner and interior designer Barb Shadomy restored and renovated Stonehurst beyond its original grandeur, incorporating pieces of her personal art collection including British artist Nina Mae Fowler. For more information on Stonehurst Place, its new Carriage House, features, rates and amenities visit www.StonehurstPlace.com.

About Michael Dubin



Michael Dubin currently serves as CEO of Dollar Shave Club, a role held since 2011. Dollar Shave Club was acquired by Unilever in 2016. Prior to founding Dollar Shave Club, Mr. Dubin built a career spanning marketing, advertising, media and digital commerce, holding positions at NBC, MSNBC, Time Inc. and two advertising agencies. Mr. Dubin also currently serves on the Board of Stance Socks, a privately held company, as well as two non-profit organizations.

In 2016, Mr. Dubin received Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in Greater Los Angeles award and, in 2015, he was named to Fortune's 40 Under 40 list. He graduated from Emory University.

All media inquiries please contact John Cardona at Stonehurst Place +1.404.881.0722 or info@StonehurstPlace.com.

